Tipoff: Top 10 disappointing teams so far this season

Photo by: Joe Skipper/AP Florida forward Isaiah Stokes, left, looks to the basket as Florida Gulf Coast forward Brian Thomas (30) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, part of the Orange Bowl Classic tournament, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)

Some teams have exceeded early expectations this season. Like Furman. And Buffalo. Other teams have bounced back to normal standards. Like Wisconsin. Others have been disappointments. Our college basketball writer breaks down that last group:

1. West Virginia

The KenPom ratings might still like the Mountaineers, but there's a better than fair chance Bob Huggins' team goes from preseason top 25 to missing the NCAA tournament. The defense just isn't the prototypical West Virginia defense.

2. Florida

Getting run off the court in its opener against Florida State did Florida no favors. Of most concern right now, though, is Jalen Hudson. The 6-foot-5 guard is arguably Florida's most talented player, but he sure isn't playing like it.

3. Oregon

Simply playing in the Pac-12, which is weaker this year than ever, helps the Ducks. But a home loss to Texas Southern stands out like a sore thumb on Oregon's overall résumé. Bol Bol has produced. The rest of the team? Not so much.

4. Penn State

How do you square losing to Bradley and then upsetting Virginia Tech six days later? Strange season so far for the Nittany Lions with Lamar Stevens carrying a monster load. An 0-2 start to Big Ten play didn't help their cause. And it doesn't get easier once league action resumes on Jan. 3 with a trip to No. 4 Michigan.

5. Miami

When's the last time a power-six program lost consecutive games to Ivy League teams? Really. There's a chance it never happened before Miami pulled it off earlier this month to Yale and then at Penn. At Penn? Who scheduled that?

6. UCLA

One word could be used to describe the Bruins' play during, let's face it, basically the entire season. That word is soft. While UCLA isn't exactly lacking for talent (see Wilkes, Kris and others), the Bruins have exactly one win against a top-100 team.

7. Loyola Chicago

Turns out the Ramblers' Final Four magic has expired. A home loss to Nevada is one thing (and was kind of expected). But losing at home to both Furman and Ball State doesn't exactly scream mid-major threat in the tournament.

8. Wichita State

Sure, losing Landry Shamet to the NBA was a blow. The Shockers don't always have a player of that caliber. But an offense that has gotten significantly worse in a year's time has not helped Gregg Marshall's squad so far this season.

9. Memphis

It's more "wait 'til next year" in Bluff City. That's when James Wiseman and a top-15 (so far) recruiting class will hit campus. Right now it's kind of rough sledding for first-year coach Penny Hardaway compared to the hype around the team.

10. USC

Like Memphis, the Trojans are all about the 2019-20 season considering they currently have the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. An injury to freshman Kevin Porter Jr. hasn't helped the Trojans, but they still shouldn't have lost to Santa Clara.