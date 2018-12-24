Asmussen | Braggin' Rights meltdown inspires little hope for rest of Illini's season

Photo by: Jeff Roberson/AP Illinois' Trent Frazier, right, and Missouri's Xavier Pinson reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Postgame buzz on Saturday night inside the Enterprise Center centered around Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett.

They deserved it. The Missouri tandem played brilliantly.

And the fact that they were one-time Illinois signees only added to the chatter.

But make no mistake: They didn't decide the outcome. Despite their fine play, Missouri trailed with just under eight minutes left.

What happened? How did the Tigers win 79-63 to end a five-game losing streak in the series?

It was a total Illinois meltdown. The worst eight-minute stretch by the Illini in Braggin' Rights history.

It was the kind of finish that causes fans to put their remaining home-game tickets on StubHub. Or just eat them.

Where do the Illini go from here? Home. To exchange presents with family members. And to lick their wounds.

The Missouri game was supposed to be a chance for Illinois to bounce back. To move a step closer to .500 after a brutal early schedule left it 4-7. Make that 4-8 now.

But Brad Underwood's second team doesn't appear capable of putting together an extended string. Or even a short one.

The fans celebrated when the Illini won back-to-back games. Get out your schedule poster and try to find a time when that might happen again with Big Ten play right around the corner. Better look ahead to the 2019-20 season.

Mark it down

This is Missouri. The team Illinois is supposed to beat.

Not anymore.

Cuonzo Martin's guys have finally broken through. He lost his first Braggin' Rights game in charge of the Tigers. And wasn't happy about it.

"I had a miserable Christmas last year," the former Purdue and East St. Louis Lincoln star said. "This is a tough game because somebody has to lose, and we came up short."

The emotional edge should have favored Illinois. They owned the Tigers for the last half-decade. John Groce, who was fired after five seasons, won his last four in the series to set up the 2017 victory by Underwood.

Illinois fans in the crowd of 16,397 showed plenty of fire.

They lustily booed during the pregame introductions, saving their loudest jeers for one-time Illini Mark Smith.

The former Edwardsville standout was a big part of the pregame buildup, becoming the only player in series history to work for both teams in a two-year stretch.

Smith's numbers weren't overwhelming. Five points on 2 of 8 shooting. He added six rebounds and an assist.

"I thought he played a great floor game," Martin said. "He didn't get caught up in everything."

The Tigers knew Illinois would be determined to keep Smith from having a monster game.

Early on, Smith barely touched the ball.

But the concentration on Smith created opportunities for his teammates. Just like Martin hoped it would.

"We really used Mark as a decoy," Martin said. "A lot of stuff happened because of his ability to shoot the ball."

Martin understood what the matchup means for Smith.

"I can only imagine how difficult it was for him to play in a game like this," Martin said.

In good hands

While Smith went low-key, buddies Tilmon and Pickett shined. Playing despite an illness that threatened his appearance, Tilmon had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

"I knew my team needed me there," Tilmon said.

It was a big deal to Tilmon, too.

"It means a lot," the East St. Louis graduate said. "We lost five straight. This year, we got the W. That's all we could ask for."

Tilmon admitted he got emotional.

"The first half of the game, I started screaming for no reason," Tilmon said. "I was overexcited."

Pickett, considered the lesser talent of the three one-time Illini, hit 7 of 8 shots and matched Tilmon's 16 points.

"Whatever I can do to help the team win, that's what I'm here for," said Pickett, who starred at nearby Belleville East during his high school career.

The future looks bright for the Tigers, who improved to 8-3. Their losses came against Iowa State, Kansas State and Temple. No shame there.

Missouri plays Morehead State on Saturday, then dives into SEC play.

In his first seasons, Martin led his team to the NCAA tournament. No reason to think it won't happen again.

Tough road

The same cannot be said for Illinois. The only tournament appearance for the team will be the Big Ten variety. And barring a change in play, it will be a short stay at the United Center in mid-March.

The current team has a star (Trent Frazier) and then a whole bunch of question marks.

An Illinois fan texted me late Saturday "4-16 in the Big Ten." Not a lot of confidence outside the program.

The remaining schedule only adds to the fans' concerns. After the nonconference finale against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Illinois jumps back into Big Ten games.

A trip to Indiana is first on Jan. 3, followed by a trip to Northwestern and its newly renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena on Jan. 6.

Hey, there's a home game on the schedule on Jan. 10. Oh, it's undefeated Michigan.

After a home game against Minnesota on Jan. 16, the Illini have back-to-back games against Iowa (Jan. 20) and Wisconsin (Jan. 23).

Later trips to Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Purdue and Penn State are on the slate in the midst of winter.

Call me the Grinch, but four conference wins might be overly optimistic.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.