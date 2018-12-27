Uneven offense a root issue for Illini basketball

Photo by: Jeff Roberson/AP Illinois' Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) heads to the basket past Missouri's Reed Nikko (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in St. Louis.

CHAMPAIGN — Missouri spent most of the second half of last Saturday's Braggin' Rights game trying to keep the ball out of Trent Frazier's hands. A reasonable goal given the Illinois guard hit 5 of 6 three-pointers and had 17 points in the first 20 minutes.

But the ball in Frazier's hands is exactly where Illini coach Brad Underwood wanted it. Not necessarily to score more, but to get his teammates involved because of the pressure Missouri was exerting.

"I wanted Trent with the ball late because of the way they were guarding ball screens," Underwood said. "They were bringing two guys to him, so it was going to create something open. When one guy scores all your points, it's very difficult to win a college basketball game. The attention that he was drawing, that was one I knew he'd spray the ball and we could get some shots."

Those opportunities did arise. They just went unfinished.

Frazier ended Braggin' Rights with a game-high 28 points on 10 of 20 shooting (including a 6 of 13 mark from three-point range). The rest of the Illini? They shot just 36 percent overall and 13 percent from beyond the arc in the 79-63 rivalry game loss.

"I was very frustrated offensively," Underwood said. "Obviously, Trent had a big night — most of that early. We only had six assists. We didn't shoot the ball particularly well. We've got to have a much better balance of getting guys involved offensively."

Finding that balance is at the top of Underwood's to-do list now that the Illini (4-8) are back in Champaign prepping for Saturday's 2 p.m. regular-season nonconference finale against Florida Atlantic (8-4). That starts with creating more opportunities for Giorgi Bezhanishvili. The freshman forward scored 10 points against Missouri on 4 of 9 shooting. His number of attempts, Underwood said, have to go up.

"We're going to get Giorgi the ball," Underwood said. "Giorgi has scored the basketball against some of the elite players in the country defensively. (Missouri's Jeremiah) Tilmon is one of them. (Gonzaga's) Brandon Clarke. (Jesse) Govan at Georgetown. We've got to start playing more inside-out. He's a very good free-throw shooter, and we want him at the line. Then the thing is he's an unbelievable passer. We've got to start playing through him a little bit more."

More from Bezhanishvili is a start. It would be another option for the Illinois offense that has been Frazier and then a question mark this season. That load weighed on Frazier come the final stretch of Braggin' Rights.

"Obviously, coach trusts me with the ball in my hands," Frazier said. "He told me that. He wanted me to bring the ball up every time. I was getting a little fatigued.

"Obviously, second half, they made an adjustment with me not having the ball so much in my hand and trying to get it out of my hands. I've got to be better than that. I can't be fatigued in a late game stretch like that. Tiredness is no excuse for me."

Underwood's offensive frustrations were more than just the lack of balance. The Illini finishing with just six assists against Missouri — a season low and the first time this year in single digits — was a problem.

"We've got to take pride in assists and sharing the ball," senior guard Aaron Jordan said. "We watch teams like Golden State and the (Houston) Rockets, how much they share the ball. We've got to look to do more of that. We've proven when we get 20-plus assists a game, we win. We have to make that a goal to go out there and do that, and guys have to hit shots."

Hitting shots was also a problem against Missouri. Frazier was less efficient in the second half than the first. Kipper Nichols was just 3 of 11 from the field and missed all six of his three-point attempts. Ayo Dosunmu made a single shot in five attempts.

Then there was the Illinois bench. Andres Feliz had six points. And that was it.

"It's not like us," Underwood said. "You know how much I relish bench production. It was a tough night for Da'Monte (Williams). We need him to be a guy that's on the board and defensively and has opportunistic points and makes some shots. We've got to have more production there. Maybe Alan's that piece."

That would be freshman Alan Griffin. The 6-foot-5 guard didn't enter the Braggin' Rights game until just more than 90 seconds remained with Illinois facing a 16-point deficit.

"Alan's a guy I probably should have put in the first half a little bit," Underwood said. "We're going to need his offense and what he brings. I'm a big Alan fan. If he keeps working really hard, he'll be fine."