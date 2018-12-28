LIVE! Indiana at Illinois women's basketball

FINAL in OT: Indiana 85, Illinois 83

The Hoosiers added another chapter to the Illini's misery in Big Ten play Friday night at State Farm Center.

Indiana rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter and forced overtime, handing Illinois its 28th straight Big Ten loss.

Brandi Beasley and Alex Wittinger tied for the team lead with 19 points each.

After 4Q: Illinois 77, Indiana 77

Brandi Beasley had a chance to send the Illini off with a win.

Her contested three-point attempt sailed over the rim, however, and Illinois will head to its third overtime game of the season.

The Hoosiers rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Illini are 1-1 in overtime games this season after a 69-67 loss at Clemson and a 72-66 win over Eastern Michigan at State Farm Center.

After 3Q: Illinois 68, Indiana 61

Remember the Illini's poor third quarter against Missouri?

Friday featured the opposite story for Illinois.

The Illini outscored the Hoosiers 30-14 in the third period, finishing on a high note with Brandi Beasley's slash to the basket for a layup to beat the buzzer.

After trailing by 15 points in the second quarter, Illinois attempts to snap a 27-game Big Ten regular season losing streak.

Beasley has poured in 15 points, and been assisted by Alex Wittinger (17), Cierra Rice (16) and Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (8).

HALFTIME: Indiana 47, Illinois 38

Only once this season has Illinois allowed more than 70 points in a game, and it came in a 109-107 loss to Sacramento State in San Luis Obispo, Calif., on Nov. 24.

The Ilini have to do some work to prevent Indiana from going over 70 after allowing 47 to the Hoosiers in the first half.

Indiana shot 58 percent in the first half, with Ali Patberg supplying a game-high 14 points. Brandi Beasley has countered with 11 points for the Illini, who shot 45 percent in game's first 20 minutes.

Indiana 47, Illinois 37, 1:41 second quarter

It's been a lot of Brandi Beasley lately for Illinois.

Beasley is up to a quick 11 points and it's infused some life into the Illini, as they attempt to claw back from a 15-point deficit in the second quarter.

Clever from a fan behind me after Kirkpatrick called for a blocking foul. Does the CHARGE chant. Points awarded to said fan. — Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) December 29, 2018

Indiana 26, Illinois 20, end first quarter

Nancy Fahey continues to encourage Illinois to push the ball in transition.

The Illini's second-year leader was happy with the pace Illinois played with in the first half against Missouri but felt the Tigers slowed things down in the second half and that's what led to a poor showing after the break.

Brandi Beasley's coast-to-coast layup off an Indiana missed jumper late in the first quarter was one of the few times Illinois has gotten out in transition.

So far, the Hoosiers have sliced apart the Illini's zone defense, shooting 67 percent in the first 10 minutes.

Indiana 12, Illinois 10, 5:40 first quarter

A change to the starting lineup for Illinois produced mixed results in the first four-plus minutes against Indiana.

The good? Jaelyne Kirkpatrick.

The bad? Mackenzie Blazek.

Kirkpatrick poured in a three-pointer and sank a two-point jumper for the Illini's first five points of Friday's Big Ten opener.

On the flip side, Blazek was tagged with two fouls in the first 115 seconds and was promptly subbed out for Ali Andrews.

Indiana at Illinois, 7 p.m. today

Disappointed about her team's offensive performance in the previous game — a 67-45 loss to Missouri on Dec. 21 — Nancy Fahey tweaked Illinois' starting lineup ahead of tonight's Big Ten opener against Indiana.

Ali Andrews moves to the bench for the first time this season after starting each of the Illini's 11 nonconference games, and Courtney Joens — after starting the past three games — also shifts to a reserve role.

In place of Andrews and Joens, 6-foot-3 freshman forward Mackenzie Blazek and 5-foot-7 senior guard Jaelyne Kirkpatrick will start their first games of the season for Illinois.

Kirkpatrick has posted 4.0 points per game this season while averaging 10.8 minutes. Kirkpatrick missed seven games with an ankle injury earlier this season before playing against SIU-Edwardsville and Missouri.

Blazek, out of Franklin, Ind., has averaged 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Indiana at Illinois, 7 p.m. today

Arieal Scott will miss a second straight game for the Illinois women's basketball team.

After the Illini's 67-45 loss to Missouri on Dec. 21, Nancy Fahey said the freshman guard would be "out for a bit" with an ankle injury.

Scott, who had played in 10 games starting two of them, had averaged 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 17.7 minutes during her first season with Illinois after taking 20 months away from basketball following a prep career at Danville and Schlarman.

Indiana at Illinois, 7 p.m. today

CHAMPAIGN — A season ago, it was a lopsided loss to Missouri that started what would become an 18-game losing streak for the Illinois women's basketball team in Nancy Fahey's first season in charge of the program.

Fast forward a year and the Illini are once again coming off a bad showing against the Tigers, who outscored Illinois 40-19 in the second half en route to a 67-45 victory on Dec. 21 at State Farm Center.

Illinois (8-3) had a full week to stew over that 22-point defeat as it prepared for today's 7 p.m. Big Ten opening showdown against Indiana (11-1) at State Farm Center.

Similar to last season, the Illini have been led by Alex Wittinger, whose 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds are both team-highs. The 6-foot-1 forward, out of Delano, Minn., is on pace for a career high in points, as her previous high was 15.0 points last season.

Wittinger, who scored 13 first-half points against the Tigers, has averaged 19.2 points over the Illini's past five games.

The Hoosiers, who began the season with 10 straight wins before suffering a 65-62 loss to Grambling State at the Puerto Rico Classic in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, on Dec. 20, returned to the win column with a 68-60 triumph over South Dakota at that same tournament last Friday. South Dakota knocked off Missouri 74-61 on Dec. 15 in Columbia, Mo.

Through 12 games, Indiana has been led by an inside-out presence featuring 5-foot-11 redshirt junior guard Ali Patberg and 6-foot redshirt junior forward Brenna Wise, both of whom are Division I transfers in their first seasons in Bloomington, Ind.

Patberg, a Notre Dame transfer, is averaging a team-high 17.7 points per game, while Wise, a Pittsburgh transfer, paces the Hoosiers with 7.2 rebounds per contest.

Illinois has lost 27 straight Big Ten regular-season games dating back to Jan. 15, 2017, when the Illini defeated Nebraska 79-59 at State Farm Center.

In two and a half hours, we'll find out if that losing spell ends.