LIVE! Florida Atlantic

"Aggravated knee" for Adonis De La Rosa, and he's officially out for today's game. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 29, 2018

It's official (see earlier entry). To clarify, this is not a re-injury of De La Rosa's surgically-repaired knee after his torn ACL at the end of last season. Just some discomfort that's held the 7-footer out. We've been told it's not considered serious.

Think it's safe to say the Illini are feeling pretty loose heading into today's game. And Giorgi Bezhanishvili isn't the only dancer on the team. Both Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams were showing off some of their moves in the shootaround and in between warmup drills.

Florida Atlantic assistant coach Erik Pastrana spent part of the less official pregame warmups catching up with some of the Illini. Pastrana was a graduate assistant at Kansas State under Frank Martin (and therefore worked with Brad Underwood, too). He followed Underwood to Stephen F. Austin where he spent all three seasons as an assistant for the Lumberjacks.

So pregame was like a mini reunion. Pastrana chatted with Illinois video coordinator Patrick Schulte and then spent some time talking with Illinois guard Tyler Underwood.

Illinois is already down one wing with Tevian Jones serving the seventh game of his indefinite suspension. The Illini frontcourt might also be a man down, too (not counting freshman forward Anthony Higgs who hasn't played yet this year).

Adonis De La Rosa has been held out of practice this week, and he's not dressed or going through warmups for today's game. If he indeed doesn't play — still waiting for confirmation — that obviously means more playing time for Samba Kane.

Of course, more Kane was probably going to be a thing anyway. De La Rosa has been a solid veteran presence for Illinois, but he's been a non-factor on the court. His combined plus-minus for the season (per College Basketball Reference) is negative-11.4 through nine games.

Just for reference sake, Aaron Jordan has the highest season plus-minus at 7.2 for the Illini.

It's been a week since Braggin' Rights. Everybody OK? No? Well, that's probably understandable given the state of Illinois basketball right now. The Illini are 4-8 heading into today's final nonconference game of the regular season against Florida Atlantic.

That's a long way from relevance, which will be a tough road moving forward with 18 more Big Ten games on the schedule (after an 0-2 start to league play earlier this month).

Remember how three weeks ago was time for a "get right" game? Illinois took advantage with a win against UNLV. Then the Illini beat East Tennessee State.

Then Braggin' Rights happened. Jeremiah Tilmon happened. Javon Pickett happened. (And at least Mark Smith didn't really happen). But the loss — the first in the rivalry series since 2012 — still stung.

So it's time for another "get right" game against FAU. The Illini won't really acknowledge that. They're all in on the idea the next game on the schedule is simply the next game on the schedule. But if ever there was a time to get a win — maybe do so convincingly — it's when your next 18 are going to be a battle.

Because that's the Big Ten this season. There's some elite teams (see Michigan ranked No. 2 in the country). And some really good teams. Michigan State, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio State are all also ranked. The rest of the conference? Pretty good ... with Rutgers, Illinois and Penn State all holding down the bottom.

So, yeah, time for another "get right" game. That starts in about an hour. Until then, there's plenty of Illini coverage to catch up on ...

