Coach on Tevian Jones: 'We’ve got to temper our expectations'
Sat, 01/05/2019 - 11:11am | Scott Richey
Photo by: Rick Danzl
Tevian Jones at Illinois men's basketball media day at Ubben Basketball Complex.

Illinois will be back to 100 percent full strength (at least when Anthony Higgs likely not playing this year is acknowledged) when Tevian Jones returns from his eight-game suspension for a still undisclosed violation of team rules.

The 6-foot-7 freshman guard will be back in uniform for the first time since Nov. 25 when the Illini face Northwestern.

“We’ve got to temper our expectations,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Saturday. “He hasn’t played in a few games, but he’s been very good in practice and it will be nice to finally be at full strength.”

-