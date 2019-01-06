Five-star center Cockburn commits to Illinois

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Five-star center Kofi Cockburn watches Illinois men's basketball square off with Florida Atlantic at State Farm Center during his visit to Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.

EVANSTON — Illinois made adding to its frontcourt a priority in the 2019 recruiting class. The Illini made good on that plan in a big way Sunday afternoon with a commitment from Kofi Cockburn.

Cockburn is ranked as a five-star center and No. 31 nationally by Rivals. The 6-foot-11, 280-pound Jamaica native and current Oak Hill Academy (Va.) big man is Illinois' second commitment in the 2019 class alongside four-star center Antwan January, who committed but didn't sign in the early period this fall.

Cockburn picked Illinois from a final five of Kansas, UConn, St. John's and Pittsburgh. He had more than a dozen other high-major offers from programs across the country, and his commitment gives Illinois five-star recruits in consecutive classes after signing five-star guard — turned Illini starter — Ayo Dosunmu in the 2018 class.

Cockburn started his high school career at Christ The King in New York City. He's currently averaging 15.3 points (on 66.4 percent shooting), 9.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for a loaded Oak Hill team.