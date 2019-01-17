LIVE! Nebraska at Illinois women's basketball

Nebraska at Illinois (BTN Plus, WDWS 1400-AM), 7 p.m.

#Illini make slight change to starting five, going with J-Naya Ephraim, Brandi Beasley, Courtney Joens, Alex Wittinger and Ali Andrews. Joens starts for first time since Dec. 21 against Missouri. — Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) January 18, 2019

It's T-minus 30 minutes before tipoff between the Illini women's basketball team and the Cornhuskers.

Both squads have been mired in a funk lately, with Illinois dropping two straight games since it's stunning 66-62 victory at Minnesota on Jan. 6.

"We started out (against) Penn State really doing a good job," coach Nancy Fahey said of last Saturday's 62-48 defeat to the Nittany Lions in State College, Pa., during which the Illini led by nine late in the first half. "Then, they punched us back and now (it's) that ability to say, 'Okay, your shot is not falling, don't let that affect your defense.'

"There's a combination. I don't think it's one thing. But, honestly, we have to score more points than we are scoring. We're not going to win if we don't do that."

Illinois has scored 60.4 points against Big Ten competition after averaging 75.9 in its 11 previous nonconference games.

Nebraska enters tonight's game on a three-game losing streak, but all three defeats came against opponents that are currently ranked in the top 25 in Iowa, Maryland and Rutgers.

Recent tough stretch leads to reflection for Fahey, Illini

CHAMPAIGN — A two-hour delay at the airport in State College, Pa., allowed more time for the Illinois women's basketball team to stew over a 14-point loss at Penn State.

Players sat around in silence inside the terminal.

When the Illini arrived back in Champaign-Urbana hours later last Saturday night, second-year Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said she took a "long walk" through the freshly-fallen snow around her neighborhood replaying in her mind what went wrong against the Nittany Lions.

The losses are taking their toll on Illinois and Fahey, who said she "grumbled for 48 hours" after the 62-48 defeat to Penn State.

The losses are taking their toll on Illinois and Fahey, who said she "grumbled for 48 hours" after the 62-48 defeat to Penn State.