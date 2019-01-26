Illini Basketball Report Card: vs. Maryland, Jan. 26, 2019
Player of the game
Illinois guard Andres Feliz
Don’t see this as a slight to Tevian Jones. The freshman guard was terrific for the Illini, but Feliz impacted the game in multiple ways and was the engine that drove Illinois’ upset. Feliz aggressively attacked the basket and played lockdown defense as part of his 15 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Backcourt
Illinois: A+
Maryland: C
Ayo Dosunmu was held to single digits Wednesday against Wisconsin — a first since before Christmas. His answer? Fourteen first-half points and, ultimately, his sixth 20-point game of the season. Jones, Feliz, Trent Frazier and Aaron Jordan also produced.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C-
Maryland: A
This was always going to be a tough matchup for the Illini, and Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith did combine for 30 points and 17 rebounds. While Giorgi Bezhanishvili struggled, though, Adonis De La Rosa was solid.
Bench
Illinois: A+
Maryland: C-
Brad Underwood wants a productive bench. He got it in spades from Feliz and Jones, who finished with career highs in points (18), rebounds (four) and steals (two). And don’t forget De La Rosa’s physical post defense.
Overall
Illinois: A
Maryland: C
The Illini were just 2-22 in games away from State Farm Center with Underwood as coach heading into Saturday’s showdown with Maryland. That made beating the No. 13-ranked Terrapins an even bigger accomplishment.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.