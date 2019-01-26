Quick hits: Illini pull major upset

What happened

Everything lined up for Illinois in its first win against a top 25 team in 16 tries. Ayo Dosunmu got back on track with another 20-point game, Andres Feliz was a force at both ends and Tevian Jones had his breakout performance.

What it means

The Illini have been here before. Blowing out Minnesota whipped the fan base into a frenzy and seemed to build positive momentum, but Illinois couldn’t capitalize the next time out. That’s imperative Wednesday in the rematch with the Gophers.

What’s next

Illinois (6-14, 2-7 Big Ten) will head to brutally cold Minneapolis next week trying to repeat its 27-point win against Minnesota (14-5, 4-4). The Gophers will first face No. 19 Iowa at 5 p.m. today at historic Williams Arena.