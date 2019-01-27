LIVE! Northwestern at Illinois women

Northwestern at Illinois, 2 p.m. (BTN Plus, WDWS 1400-AM)

CHAMPAIGN — Officially, the Illinois women's basketball team has yet to reach the second half of the Big Ten season. That will come after today's 2 p.m. game against Northwestern at State Farm Center, as the Illini (9-10, 1-7 Big Ten) will have played nine of 18 conference games.

Unofficially, however, Illinois, in some ways, reaches the second round of its conference slate today, as the Wildcats (12-7, 5-3) will be the first Big Ten opponent that the Illini will face for a second time this season.

Illinois second-year coach Nancy Fahey said Friday that the Illini learned a lot from the first eight games of the conference season, which included Northwestern's 68-45 victory on Dec. 31 in Evanston.

"Even going through this first round of coaching for me, I know the personality of coaches, what they're doing," Fahey said. "I'm starting to pick things up. I don't feel like we did a great job the first round (against Northwestern), especially when they come out in a zone and we don't hit shots. We definitely did not shoot well up there. ... We're in a different place but they're a good team. They're playing well right now so we've got to control the boards and do some things better."

Fahey hopes Arieal Scott's shooting ability — the freshman guard wasn't available when Illinois faced the Wildcats about four weeks ago due to an ankle injury — will allow the Illini to be more efficient offensively.

Without one of its best three-point shooters in Scott, Illinois was 4 for 22 beyond the arc (18.2 percent) in that 23-point loss at Northwestern.

Fahey did admit, however, that Scott, who had 11 made three-pointers in a three-game stretch against Penn State, Rutgers and Minnesota, drew extra attention at No. 23 Michigan State last Thursday night.

The Spartans "face-guarded" Scott, who had averaged 9.6 three-point attempts in her previous three games. Scott only attempted six in a 77-60 loss to the Spartans.