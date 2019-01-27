Mark your calendars: College basketball games to watch Jan. 27-Feb. 2

No. 1 Tennessee at South Carolina, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. (SECN)

The Volunteers almost suffered an upset loss in their first game as the newly-christened No. 1 team in the country, but Grant Williams — and his remarkable free-throw shooting — helped fend off Vanderbilt. South Carolina's strong start to SEC play has its season turned around after a 4-7 start, and Frank Martin's squad could be thinking upset at home at Colonial Life Arena (where homecourt advantage is real).

Temple at No. 17 Houston, Thursday, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Owls have been the only team to put a blemish on Houston's record with a 73-69 victory at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Assuming the Cougars don't stumble at Tulsa today, Temple gets another crack at another upset in Houston. Another big game from Quinton Ross, who had 22 points the first time around, won't hurt. The Cougars, though, will definitely need more from Armoni Brooks.

St. John’s at No. 2 Duke, Saturday, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

St. John’s pulled off its biggest victory of the season last February with a four-point home win against the Blue Devils, although it quickly became the Johnnies’ second-biggest victory four days later after a road win at Villanova. Heading to Cameron Indoor Stadium — and Duke having Zion Williamson — makes another upset unlikely, but the combination of Shamorie Ponds and Mustapha Heron is still dangerous.