Media timeout: Wisconsin's beat writer

How does Ethan Happ's career compare to the big man he replaced in Frank Kaminsky?

It's so different because Frank really didn't play a ton his first two years and then exploded. He was First Team All-Big Ten his last two years and National Player of the Year as a senior, whereas Ethan redshirted and then really played big minutes from the get go. If you compare numbers, Ethan just dominates. He's already the all-time leading rebounder at Wisconsin, has a chance to be the all-time leading scorer and is going to be top five in blocks, assists and steals.

Frank was a guy that could play inside and out. Ethan does most of his damage from five feet and in. Ethan has two Sweet 16s on his résumé. He also has not making the tournament last year. A big thing for him this year is getting back to the tournament.

What has adding D'Mitrik Trice back to the lineup brought the Badgers this year?

It's really been a trickle down effect. Brad Davison had to play some point guard last year, and now they've been able to move him off the ball.

D'Mitrik just gives them another perimeter threat. I think that's the biggest difference if you look at comparing this year's team to last year. Last year, at times, it was Ethan, and then you didn't know who else was going to help him. They didn't have a lot of perimeter threats around him. This year, at times, they can put four legitimate perimeter threats around him. It makes teams really kind of have to make a choice. Are you going to play Ethan Happ one-on-one, which is a tough call, or are you going to double him? If you double him, he's such a good passer that if the perimeter guys can get open and are on, it's pick your poison.

How does Greg Gard differ from Bo Ryan as a coach?

They worked together for 25 years, so they are somewhat alike, but you also have Bo, the East Coast guy, and Greg Gard, the tiny southwestern Wisconsin guy. You see their personalities are different that way. Greg's been a little bit more willing to try exotic things. Zone defense is not exotic by any means, but Bo Ryan would never, ever do a zone. Greg, he hasn't this year, but in the past has toyed with that.

I think Greg's more willing to try stuff. Whether that's good or bad, who knows, but he will at least take a look at his personnel. Bo Ryan was very stubborn in his ways. I think Greg is less stubborn.