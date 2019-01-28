Richey's men's basketball ballot breakdown: Jan. 29, 2019

Ballot breakdown

A look at how Illinois basketball beat writer — and Associated Press Top 25 voter — Scott Richey's polls compared with those of the AP:

AP men's Top 25

Team Rec. Prev.

1. Tennessee (48) 18-1 1

2. Duke (12) 17-2 2

3. Virginia (4) 18-1 3

4. Gonzaga 19-2 4

5. Michigan 19-1 5

6. Michigan State 18-3 6

7. Kentucky 16-3 8

8. Nevada 19-1 7

9. North Carolina 15-4 11

10. Marquette 18-3 12

11. Kansas 16-4 9

12. Virginia Tech 16-3 10

13. Houston 20-1 17

14. Villanova 16-4 18

15. Louisville 15-5 23

16. Texas Tech 16-4 14

17. Purdue 14-6 NR

18. Buffalo 18-2 14

19. LSU 16-3 25

20. Iowa State 15-5 24

21. Maryland 16-5 13

22. Mississippi State 15-4 22

23. North Carolina State 16-4 21

24. Wisconsin 14-6 NR

25. Florida State 15-5 NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas State 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, TCU 7, Mississippi 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota.

SCOTT'S MEN'S TOP 25

Team Prev.

1. Duke 1

2. Tennessee 2

3. Virginia 3

4. Michigan 4

5. Gonzaga 5

6. Michigan State 6

7. Nevada 7

8. Kentucky 14

9. Marquette 9

10. North Carolina 13

11. Kansas 10

12. Houston 12

13. Virginia Tech 8

14. Texas Tech 11

15. Louisville 19

16. Mississippi State 16

17. Villanova 20

18. Purdue NR

19. LSU NR

20. Maryland 15

21. Washington NR

22. Buffalo 18

23. Iowa State 25

24. North Carolina State 23

25. Kansas State 24

SCOTT'S TAKE: Will Wade's LSU Tigers are back on our ballot after last making an appearance the third week of the season. A nine-game winning streak — fueled by sophomore guard Tremont Waters averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds — will do that. The Tigers just need to keep it up against the SEC's best.