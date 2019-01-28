Richey's men's basketball ballot breakdown: Jan. 29, 2019
Ballot breakdown
A look at how Illinois basketball beat writer — and Associated Press Top 25 voter — Scott Richey's polls compared with those of the AP:
AP men's Top 25
Team Rec. Prev.
1. Tennessee (48) 18-1 1
2. Duke (12) 17-2 2
3. Virginia (4) 18-1 3
4. Gonzaga 19-2 4
5. Michigan 19-1 5
6. Michigan State 18-3 6
7. Kentucky 16-3 8
8. Nevada 19-1 7
9. North Carolina 15-4 11
10. Marquette 18-3 12
11. Kansas 16-4 9
12. Virginia Tech 16-3 10
13. Houston 20-1 17
14. Villanova 16-4 18
15. Louisville 15-5 23
16. Texas Tech 16-4 14
17. Purdue 14-6 NR
18. Buffalo 18-2 14
19. LSU 16-3 25
20. Iowa State 15-5 24
21. Maryland 16-5 13
22. Mississippi State 15-4 22
23. North Carolina State 16-4 21
24. Wisconsin 14-6 NR
25. Florida State 15-5 NR
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas State 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, TCU 7, Mississippi 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota.
SCOTT'S MEN'S TOP 25
Team Prev.
1. Duke 1
2. Tennessee 2
3. Virginia 3
4. Michigan 4
5. Gonzaga 5
6. Michigan State 6
7. Nevada 7
8. Kentucky 14
9. Marquette 9
10. North Carolina 13
11. Kansas 10
12. Houston 12
13. Virginia Tech 8
14. Texas Tech 11
15. Louisville 19
16. Mississippi State 16
17. Villanova 20
18. Purdue NR
19. LSU NR
20. Maryland 15
21. Washington NR
22. Buffalo 18
23. Iowa State 25
24. North Carolina State 23
25. Kansas State 24
SCOTT'S TAKE: Will Wade's LSU Tigers are back on our ballot after last making an appearance the third week of the season. A nine-game winning streak — fueled by sophomore guard Tremont Waters averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds — will do that. The Tigers just need to keep it up against the SEC's best.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.