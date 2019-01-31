Illini miss opportunity to build more positive momentum

MINNEAPOLIS — This wasn’t the Iowa game. Illinois was pretty much never in that one, and coach Brad Underwood said as much Wednesday night from just outside the visitor’s locker room at historic Williams Arena.

Illinois mostly hung with Minnesota. Even led a halftime after a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Trent Frazier. But the end result was the same — the Illini couldn’t stack another win on top of a big one.

That momentum after upsetting then No. 13 Maryland on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City? If not gone after an 86-75 loss to the Gophers, then it’s seriously depleted.

“That’s something we’ve been working on — trying to come off a win and have another win,” said freshman guard Tevian Jones, who scored 10 points. “If you keep working, it will become easier for us to win more than one in a row.”

Sophomore guard Trent Frazier, who finished with a game-high 30 points was a little more succinct. He didn’t hold back in sharing his frustration.

“We took a step back (Wednesday),” he said. “We’ve got to continue to be better. Our goal right now is to go 3-0 at home. Get back to who we are and get back to competing.”

The Illini (6-15, 2-8 Big Ten) return home for a three-game homestand starting at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at State Farm Center against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers (13-8, 3-7) might be riding a four-game losing streak with just two victories out of their last eight games, but they did hand Illinois a 15-point loss on Dec. 2 in Lincoln, Neb.

“Three at home,” Underwood said emphatically. The Illini will follow up their game against Nebraska with matchups with No. 6 Michigan State (Feb. 5) and a surging Rutgers (Feb. 9). The Scarlet Knights won their third straight game Wednesday at home against Indiana.

“God knows we’ve been all over the globe this year with our schedule, and it’s nice to get a stretch at home,” Underwood continued. “Nebraska was the first game we played in conference play, and that seems like eternity ago in early December. They punched us pretty good from the jump start in that game, and we never really responded. We know we’ve got to be better at home.”

Winning on the road hasn’t been any easier. Illinois still has just a single true road win under Underwood in last year’s regular season finale at Rutgers. The Illini are in the midst of a historic season — and not for a particular good reason.

This is the first Illinois team with just six wins since the 1973-74 squad didn’t even get to that mark with a 5-18 record in Harv Schmidt’s final season as coach. The last Illini team with six wins through January was the 1960-61 squad that finished 9-15.

Still, Underwood had a different perspective on missing out on the opportunity to post consecutive wins for the first time in more than a month than his players.

“They’re good, let’s be real,” Underwood said about the Gophers. “They’ve won (17) games. This is a good basketball team that hasn’t lost a lot of games at home this year. We were never in the Iowa game. This one I thought we competed. We lost our composure a little bit.

“It’s learning to win on the road, and it’s a challenge and difficult. We didn’t get our best nights from two guys who’ve ben leading us in Ayo (Dosunmu) and Giorgi (Bezhanishvili). That’s understandable. I’m OK with that. It was some of the little things — the effort plays that they made and we didn’t and offensive rebounds. Little things you have to do on the road to win.”

Defense was a focus for Frazier after Wednesday’s loss. The Illini simply didn’t play it well enough — particularly in the second half. That’s where his focus will lie as the Illini get back in the practice gym leading up to Saturday’s game against Nebraska. The right mindset in those workouts after falling to the Gophers, he said, wouldn’t hurt either.

“We’ve got to come in mentally prepared,” Frazier said. “We needed this one, but we can’t look back. We’ve got to get better (today) and be ready to play. It’s a mental thing. You’ve got to let this one go — throw it in the trash can. If we let this one bug us, it’s going to be the same thing at home.”