Rebounding battle turns game in Gophers' favor

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is one of the better rebounding teams in the Big Ten. That didn’t mean much when Illinois crushed the Gophers on the boards in its 27-point victory in mid-January in Champaign.

And while the Illini didn’t maintain their rebounding dominance in the first half of Wednesday’s game at historic Williams Arena, they hung with Minnesota nearly board for board. Even had more offensive rebounds with freshmen guards Ayo Dosunmu and Tevian Jones hauling in two apiece.

Then Jordan Murphy happened. The Gophers’ 6-foot-7 rebounding leader had just three in Illinois’ win earlier this month — his fewest since hauling in just two a year prior at Northwestern.

Murphy finished Wednesday’s 86-75 Minnesota victory with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“That was something we knew was going to happen based off last game because he really didn’t have as many rebounds,” Illinois freshman guard Tevian Jones said. “We knew that was coming. He did have a lot of rebounds, but we tried our best to box him out.”

It was Murphy’s offensive rebounds in the second half, though, that the Gophers turned into dagger three-pointers that flipped momentum their way en route to the win.

“He’s a guy that I have so much respect for him,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about Murphy. “I’m glad we don’t — hopefully — play them again. He bullied us. He big boy’d us in the second half and just said, ‘It’s my ball. It’s my playground.’ I thought for the most part of our first game and even the first half of this one we were OK. The second half he kept balls alive that created opportunities.”

Illinois got just five total rebounds from its frontcourt Wednesday night. Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kipper Nichols, who didn't score for the fifth straight game, finished with two apiece. Adonis De La Rosa had one in 9 1/2 minutes of playing time.

It was an off night for Bezhanishvili. The Illinois freshman had nine points, but he was visibly frustrated when some calls went against him — both fouls and travels — and didn’t show the same level of energy and effort as has become typical when he’s been on the court this season.

“He was more emotional than he’s normally been,” Underwood said. “I think he was just frustrated. I think it was one of those nights — he hasn’t had many — where he acts like a freshman. (Wednesday) he did.”

Trent Frazier scored a career high 30 points against Minnesota, topping his previous high of 29 earlier this season against Gonzaga at the Maui Invitational. The sophomore guard was 5 of 9 from three-point range and shot 10 of 14 (71.4 percent) overall from the field.

“He was good for us in transition and good for us in the half court also, executing,” said Jones, who had 10 points. “He was hitting his open shots and getting to the basket easily. That really helped us.”

But Frazier doesn’t think a 30-point effort has to be — or should be — an every game occurrence.

“We have a lot of good players on this team,” Frazier said. “For me, night in and night out, I don’t look to go for 20 every night. I just go with the game flow and keep doing what I do and be aggressive.

“We’ve got a lot of good pieces on the court with me. They can put the ball in the hole. I don’t have to go out there and score 30. I was feeling it tonight and made a few shots and got my rhythm going. I thought that was good for me.”

Underwood was of a similar mind after the game. Jones and Andres Feliz (11 points) only got to double figures late in the game.

“Trent’s been playing great,” Underwood said. “The ball went in for him tonight. I don’t like him having 30-point nights — I’d rather have balance — but he had a really good first half. I kept looking for that balance in the second, and we missed some good shots and some easy opportunities.”

Illinois’ overall offensive execution was an issue in the second half. Underwood was all for the open three-pointers the Illini got and the opportunities around the rim for guys like Jones, Feliz and Aaron Jordan they took when outside shots weren’t falling.

“I liked what we were trying to do,” Underwood said. “We just weren’t able to execute it by finishing those plays off.”

Not like the Illini did in the first half. Dosunmu hit Jones in transition for an alley-oop dunk and Bezhanishvili cutting to the basket. Feliz had an early first half drive that he turned into an assist on a wraparound pass to Bezhanishvili for another layup.

“Some of those came in transition,” Underwood said. “When you don’t get stops and rebounds, you don’t get those. Offensively, it was really lack of execution.”

