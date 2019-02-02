Nichols ends scoring drought as Illini start homestand with win

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood took an entirely different approach with Kipper Nichols in the last couple weeks. The Illinois coach went hands off. Almost completely.

Nichols was struggling heading into Saturday’s game with Nebraska. The redshirt junior forward hadn’t scored in five straight games. He only attempted two shots in that span and zero in the three previous games before the rematch with the Cornhuskers.

“I really took the approach to almost coach him like he wasn’t a member of our team,” Underwood said, emphasizing that wasn’t a negative move on his part. “I left him alone. I thought he had a few too many people in his ear — including me.”

It worked.

Nichols broke through in a big way Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center, putting up a team-high 18 points to go with six rebounds and two assists as Illinois held on for a 71-64 victory despite missing almost all of its free throws down the stretch.

“I’m really happy for Kip,” Underwood said. “He’s resilient. He’s never stopped being a great teammate. He’s never stopped being a great locker room guy. He’s always got the smile. He’s always cheering his teammates on.

“The last two days in practice the ball started going in for him, and we saw a different effort level. We saw a different tenacity on the glass. Not only was Kipper scoring (Saturday), he was really good on the other end. Couldn’t be happier, and we needed it all.”

Freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu, who put up 13 points, three rebounds and two assists, was just as effusive in his praise for his teammate. Called Nichols’ performance “tough.”

“He played great on both ends of the floor,” Dosunmu said. “It was great to see. Lately he’s been struggling, and he really couldn’t find his shot. To see him come out and play strong and make shots, take charges, it was tough. I was glad for him.”

Nichols mostly downplayed his own performance in the win against Nebraska. He said he trusted in the work he’s put in day in and day out in practice and that he was fortunate enough to knock down the open looks he had against the Cornhuskers.

“It feels good,” Nichols did admit about his performance, though. “We have a great locker room full of great guys and great coaches who have the utmost confidence in me. If we do the right thing, collectively, we’ll be fine.”

Nichols did a little bit of everything offensively for Illinois. He got going with baseline fadeaway He also hit a pair of three-pointers — his first game with two since Dec. 5 against Ohio State in Chicago — hit a mid-range floater and corralled a loose ball to finish strong at the rim late.

That performance was a culmination of the extra work Nichols put in on his game. Like the post-practice shooting he did with assistant coach Chin Coleman on a fairly regular basis.

“Always,” Nichols said about how often he was putting in extra work. He also noted he wasn’t the only Illini to do so. “That’s something we pride ourselves on is just working on our game,” Nichols continued. “As basketball players, you have slumps. Offense is fleeting. It comes and goes. The thing that’s most important is locking in on the defensive end. The greatest basketball players make plays.

“I work on my game. I trust in the work. If I’m missing shots, it’s basketball. The smart thing to do is find guys who are hot. We’ve got 16 guys we have the utmost confidence in. We try to play the right way. Ultimately, that will give us the best chance to win.”

Nichols’ performance is the type Illinois needs on a regular basis. Production from the wing — like what freshman Tevian Jones did in the upset win of Maryland in New York City — opens up more for the Illini guards and big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

Defense from the Illinois wings matters, too, which is something Underwood made sure to address.

“We had to make (James) Palmer’s touches hard,” Underwood said of the Nebraska guard. “Twenty-two points on 20 shots, you take a few silly fouls away, and I thought our job was outstanding. I thought we had him sped up and out of sync. (Da’Monte Williams’) job early on Palmer was fantastic. That won’t even be talked about by you guys. It’s talked about in our locker room a lot.

“But when we get production offensively, that helps Ayo and helps Trent (Frazier). It opens the floor and we can play with a different speed and pace.”