LIVE! Maryland at Illinois women's basketball

FINAL: No. 10 Maryland 80, Illinois 66

The Illini performed well after falling behind by 24 points in the second quarter, but despite being able to cut their deficit to seven points, Illinois was unable to climb any closer.

It was again a bad stretch, which included the final five minutes of the first quarter and the opening five minutes of the second quarter, that cost the Illini the game.

Brandi Beasley led Illinois with 17 points followed by 16 points from Sarah Shewan and 15 points from Alex Wittinger.

The Illini (9-13, 1-10 Big Ten) have now dropped eight consecutive games, while Maryland (20-2, 9-2) moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten standings with Rutgers.

The Terrapins received 17 points from Shakira Austin.

* * *

No. 10 Maryland 72, Illinois 58, 6:31 fourth quarter

Nancy Fahey calls for her second timeout in the span of two minutes, as the Illini have struggled offensively to get into their sets the past two trips down the floor.

Despite some poor execution early in the final period, Illinois continues to not allow the Terrapins to pull away.

Sarah Shewan is a big reason with 16 points, two off her career high. Sarah Shewan is 5 of 7 from three-point range tonight. Her 15 points are a big reason why #Illini are still in this one. Maryland leads 66-57, 7:52 left in 4Q. — Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) February 5, 2019

* * *

End third quarter: No. 10 Maryland 61, Illinois 54

It was the Illini's second rotation that cost Illinois late in the first quarter after a fast start.

The third quarter was a different story.

J-Naya Ephraim — who told me last week she has been working on her outside shot — hit a three-pointer in the corner.

Mackenzie Blazek brought Illinois to within seven points of the Terrapins, who went five minutes without scoring in the third quarter.

Brandi Beasley's lob pass found Blazek, who finished off the play with a layup. Blazek wasn't able to complete the and-1 play after being fouled by Stephanie Jones with 1.7 seconds left in the period.

* * *

No. 10 Maryland 59, Illinois 47, 4:56 third quarter

The Illini continue to hang around against Maryland, thanks to some surprising outside shooting from Sarah Shewan.

Shewan knocked down a three-pointer early in the third quarter, going 4 of 6 from beyond the arc tonight. That matches a season-high in three-point attempts from the 6-foot-2 graduate transfer forward, who also attempted six in a 64-56 home loss to Northwestern on Jan. 27.

Shewan was, however, only 1 of 6 from deep in that loss to the Wildcats. Shewan has scored 12 points, five off her career high in a nonconference win over Indiana State in early December.

* * *

HALFTIME: No. 10 Maryland 48, Illinois 37

The Illini have been the victim of watching plenty of buzzer-beating three-pointers go in against them.

Count one in favor of Illinois.

Brandi Beasley's three-pointer from the top of the key poured through the net before the first half buzzer sounded, and the Illini closed the opening 20 minutes of a 15-2 run to put themselves back in the game.

It was Sarah Shewan, who aided in that effort with a trio of three-pointers in the second quarter alone.

Beasley's 11 points led Illinois, along with Shewan's nine points and Alex Wittinger's seven points.

The Terrapins still finished the first half at 52 percent shooting from the field.

Forcing a few turnovers allows #Illini to get out in transition score. Ephraim's steal and Beasley's pass led to fast-break layup from Robins. #Illini down 48-31 with 45.6 seconds left in first half. — Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) February 5, 2019

After first quarter: No. 10 Maryland 26, Illinois 14

Well, after a good start on offense, the Illini have cooled off significantly, scoring only two points in the final six minutes of the opening period.

Illinois finished 1 of 9 from the field during that stretch, with Jaelyne Kirkpatrick's baseline jumper accounting for the Illini's only make.

Meanwhile, Maryland continues to display an efficient offensive approach, moving the ball around and finding the right look.



This fan behind me has been studying up on ways to heckle Maryland. Among them, do you know your state colors? It's a crisis. Can't say these are great but hey he's trying. — Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) February 5, 2019 Taylor Mikesell scored six points for the Terrapins in the opening 10 minutes, while Brandi Beasley also had six points for the Illini.

No. 10 Maryland 15, Illinois 12, 4:06 first quarter

The Illini have started well on the offensive end, making 5 of 9 from the field in the opening five minutes of tonight's tilt.

Brandi Beasley has picked up right where she left off in the previous game, where she scored a game-high 23 points, knocking down a pair of three-pointers to lead the Illini early.

Still, Maryland is matching Illinois early, using its inside-outside approach to great benefit. The Terrapins have started 6 of 8 from the field to take the early advantage.

Illinois will be without Arieal Scott for this game with an undisclosed injury. The freshman guard missed three games in late December with an ankle injury.

* * *

No. 10 Maryland at Illinois, 6:30 p.m. (BTN, WDWS 1400-AM)

The Illini women's basketball team's Big Ten schedule will have a familiar ring to it for most of the rest of the season, with midweek road games followed by Sundays at home.

Today's 6:30 p.m. contest on BTN is one of the few exceptions, as Illinois (9-12, 1-9 Big Ten) hosts No. 10 Maryland (19-2, 8-2) at State Farm Center.

With a victory over the Illini, the Terrapins would move into a first-place tie with Rutgers (17-5, 9-2) at the top of the Big Ten standings.

This has been a tough stretch for Illinois, which is coming off a 78-70 loss at Ohio State last Thursday and will play three games over the next seven days. Brandi Beasley, who scored a game-high 23 points against the Buckeyes, tried to bring the Illini back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.

Beasley and the Illini climbed to within four points of the Buckeyes twice in the final 30 seconds but couldn't close the gap any further.

Illinois has lost seven straight games entering tonight's tilt, and six straight at State Farm Center, while the Terrapins has been led by junior guard Kaila Charles, who is averaging 18.5 points during Maryland's four-game winning streak.