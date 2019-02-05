Twitter reacts to Illini's upset of No. 9 Spartans
Twitter's always an interesting place to be for Illinois men's basketball.
But rather than the usual frustration, Tuesday night offered euphoria for Illini fans as Illinois rushed to a 79-74 upset victory over No. 9 Michigan State.
Former Illini Meyers Leonard was quick to offer congrats to the Illini.
Okay big fella!! Huge W for the Illini today!!! #ILL https://t.co/0j6Rknzh0B
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) February 6, 2019
Much like former Illini Sean Harrington.
Great win for @IlliniMBB over Sparty. Pressure defense had MSU out of rhythm most of the game. Ayo was special tonight. Illini have won 3 of last 4 with 2 wins over ranked teams.
— Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) February 6, 2019
And don't forget about Stephen Bardo.
Big win for @IlliniMBB tonight. Players could’ve stopped improving but they did the opposite. Big win. #FlyinIllini
— Stephen Bardo (@stephenbardo) February 6, 2019
Deon Thomas got close enough for a shot of the court, as Illini fans stormed their way to the players.
Amazing upset @StateFarmCenter for @IlliniMBB over #9 ranked @MSU_Basketball.! The @TheOrangeKrush almost crush Trent Frazier during the celebration! pic.twitter.com/EKQYI9tPmi
— Deon Thomas (@deonthomas25) February 6, 2019
Some managed to capture the court storming in action.
"Storm, @IlliniMBB, storm!"
The Fighting Illini upset the No. 9 team in the country, and the Orange Out crowd enjoys @CoachUnderwood's biggest win: pic.twitter.com/3pNPEBSqww
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 6, 2019
The Illini athletic director went one step further with a behind-the-scenes share.
#ILLINI WIN! @CoachUnderwood said in the last timeout: “This is the moment you define a program.” Believe it! pic.twitter.com/DEqJ0BHaRM
— Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) February 6, 2019
Ed Bond caught a moment of a happy Brad Underwood in postgame.
.@CoachUnderwood is a happy coach @IlliniMBB @wdws1400 @whms975 @Learfield pic.twitter.com/DZcJNNCeGu
— Ed Bond (@EdIllini) February 6, 2019
