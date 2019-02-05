Twitter reacts to Illini's upset of No. 9 Spartans

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tue, 02/05/2019 - 9:04pm

Twitter's always an interesting place to be for Illinois men's basketball.

But rather than the usual frustration, Tuesday night offered euphoria for Illini fans as Illinois rushed to a 79-74 upset victory over No. 9 Michigan State.

Former Illini Meyers Leonard was quick to offer congrats to the Illini.

Much like former Illini Sean Harrington.

And don't forget about Stephen Bardo.

Deon Thomas got close enough for a shot of the court, as Illini fans stormed their way to the players.

Some managed to capture the court storming in action.

The Illini athletic director went one step further with a behind-the-scenes share.

Ed Bond caught a moment of a happy Brad Underwood in postgame.

