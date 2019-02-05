Twitter reacts to Illini's upset of No. 9 Spartans

Twitter's always an interesting place to be for Illinois men's basketball.

But rather than the usual frustration, Tuesday night offered euphoria for Illini fans as Illinois rushed to a 79-74 upset victory over No. 9 Michigan State.

Former Illini Meyers Leonard was quick to offer congrats to the Illini.

Okay big fella!! Huge W for the Illini today!!! #ILL https://t.co/0j6Rknzh0B — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) February 6, 2019

Much like former Illini Sean Harrington.

Great win for @IlliniMBB over Sparty. Pressure defense had MSU out of rhythm most of the game. Ayo was special tonight. Illini have won 3 of last 4 with 2 wins over ranked teams. — Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) February 6, 2019

And don't forget about Stephen Bardo.

Big win for @IlliniMBB tonight. Players could’ve stopped improving but they did the opposite. Big win. #FlyinIllini — Stephen Bardo (@stephenbardo) February 6, 2019

Deon Thomas got close enough for a shot of the court, as Illini fans stormed their way to the players.

Some managed to capture the court storming in action.

"Storm, @IlliniMBB, storm!"



The Fighting Illini upset the No. 9 team in the country, and the Orange Out crowd enjoys @CoachUnderwood's biggest win: pic.twitter.com/3pNPEBSqww — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 6, 2019

The Illini athletic director went one step further with a behind-the-scenes share.

#ILLINI WIN! ⁦@CoachUnderwood⁩ said in the last timeout: “This is the moment you define a program.” Believe it! pic.twitter.com/DEqJ0BHaRM — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) February 6, 2019

Ed Bond caught a moment of a happy Brad Underwood in postgame.