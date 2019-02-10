LIVE! Wisconsin at Illinois women's basketball

HALFTIME: Illinois 42, Wisconsin 40

For only the second time this season, the Illini have the lead at halftime in a Big Ten game.

Illinois also had a halftime lead against Northwestern at 34-25 on Jan. 27 before the Wildcats rallied in the second half, outscoring the Illini 39-22 over the final 20 minutes to come away with a 64-56 victory over Nancy Fahey's team in Champaign.

It was a timeout midway through the second quarter that appeared to reset things for Illinois against Wisconsin, which had scored six consecutive points before Fahey called it.

The Illini went back to using the dribble drive and made a concerted effort to work the ball inside following Fahey's timeout and outscored the Badgers 15-4 in the final 5:26 of the second period.

Illinois received balanced scoring in the opening 20 minutes, with Alex Wittinger and Brandi Beasley each tallying eight points followed by Arieal Scott (six points) and Ali Andrews (six points).

The Illini appear to still be careful with Wittinger's minutes, as the senior forward played 12 minutes in the first half. Wittinger's primary two options off the bench to spell Wittinger — Sarah Shewan and Mackenzie Blazek — played 11 and 8 minutes, respectively, in the opening 20 minutes.

Not surprising given Wisconsin is a top 25 rebounding team, but the Badgers have outrebounded #Illini 27-16 in first half. — Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) February 10, 2019

Illinois 39, Wisconsin 35 1:37 second quarter

Illinois' best form of offense has been going inside out.

The Illini had gotten away from it for a brief time early in the second quarter, which led to a two-plus minute scoring drought and forced Nancy Fahey to take a timeout after Wisconsin had scored six straight points.

But, Illinois has returned to what worked well for them in the middle portion of the quarter, and consequently have regained their footing.

Lyric Robins' three-pointer put the Illini ahead by 1, 34-33, with 2:55 left in second quarter.

A three-point play from Sarah Shewan 1 1/2 minutes later has led to a four-point lead for the Illini.

After first quarter: Illinois 23, Wisconsin 21

That's back-to-back home games that Illinois has hit a shot to beat the buzzer after admittedly the Illini had seen plenty of those shots go in against them this season.

And Brandi Beasley has been responsible for both.

Beasley hit a three-pointer, and drew contact from Jasmine Hale, with 0.6 seconds showing on the clock in the opening period. She knocked down the ensuing free throw for the four-point play.

Illinois shot 47.1 percent in the first quarter, but again it will be more about the Illini sustaining that level of play into the second quarter, something that proved to be their undoing at Purdue on Thursday.

Illinois 15, Wisconsin 10, 3:13 first quarter

The Illini have gotten the start they were looking for through the first seven minutes.

Illinois, which has hit 6 of its first 12 shots, even had Cierra Rice bank in a running jump shot in the lane with the clock winding down.

Now, it's about sustaining that start, which has been a problem for the Illini, especially when it comes to the first rotation off the bench.

Ali Andrews, who had a team-leading 15 points last Thursday at Purdue, has knocked down two early three-pointers against the Badgers, while Alex Wittinger has added four points.

Wittinger not showing any ill effects from ankle injury. Faked out defender and drove baseline for a jumper. She's got 4 of the #Illini's 7 points. 7-5 UI, 6 minutes left in 1Q. — Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) February 10, 2019

Wisconsin at Illinois, 2 p.m. today (BTN Plus, WDWS 1400 AM)

Good news for the Illinois women's basketball team.

Alex Wittinger, who was listed as a game-time decision after leaving last Thursday's game at Purdue with a right ankle injury, went through pre-game warmups and was listed in the starting lineup for today's 2 p.m. game against Wisconsin at State Farm Center.

Wittinger played a season-low 11 minutes against the Boilermakers and missed the entire second half of the game as the Illini suffered their ninth straight loss, falling 72-50 to Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind.

Illinis (9-14, 1-10 Big Ten) welcomes in a Wisconsin team that is also in a funk, as the Badgers (11-12, 2-9) have lost eighth of their past nine games.