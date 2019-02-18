LIVE! Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — One streak snapped, another continued. Wisconsin's 64-58 victory on Monday night broke Illinois' four-game winning streak and extended the Badgers' streak in the Big Ten series to 15 straight games.

Brad Davison had 18 points for Wisconsin, and Khalil Iverson — Illini killer — chipped in 16 points.

Ayo Dosunmu had 13 points for Illinois (10-16, 6-9 Big Ten). Aaron Jordan finished with 12 points, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 10. The Illini will return to action at 11 a.m. Saturday against Penn State at State Farm Center.

Wisconsin 47, Illinois 46 — 6:19 left in 2nd half

Illinois trails by one at this juncture thanks to a Trent Frazier three-pointer (his second of the game). Ayo Dosunmu dribbled into the teeth of the Wisconsin defense and finding his route blocked kicked it out to Frazier for the bucket. That was a much better decision on Dosunmu's part than some of the shots he's put up tonight. The Illini freshman guard is just 1 of 9 from the field so far against the Badgers.

Illinois 35, Wisconsin 33 — 15:01 left in 2nd half

Kind of an action-packed start to the second half. Or at least as action-packed as a 35-33 game can be. Wisconsin has gained and lost the lead in the last 5 minutes, while Trent Frazier had to be helped off the court and to the locker room and also returned to the game in the same time frame. Both teams, however, remain fairly offensively challenged.

Illinois 26, Wisconsin 25 — Halftime

Just a one-point game at the half thanks to the biggest highlight of the game. Wisconsin got the ball to Ethan Happ on the final possession of the first half (what the Badgers wanted). Except Happ missed the layup. Too bad for the Illini, though, that they didn't have anybody box out Khalil Iverson. He came flying through the lane for the putback tip dunk, and that's how a pretty terrible half of basketball ended.

Illinois 22, Wisconsin 16 — 3:04 left in 1st half

Just not terrific basketball here in Madison despite how things looked (sort of promising) for Illinois early in the half with Aaron Jordan knocking down a pair of three-pointers. Nate Reuvers just hit Wisconsin's first three-pointer — on the Badgers' eighth attempt — and he did so with an open look off an offensive rebound. Open looks can be made baskets. Probably worth mentioning that despite how the first half has played out so far. Illinois was able to counter with back-to-back layups by Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Trent Frazier, though, so the Illini held on to their lead. For now.

Illinois 16, Wisconsin 8 — 7:12 left in 1st half

Still not a lot of scoring going on here at the Kohl Center. Before Nate Reuvers got the Badgers on the board with a dunk for their first points since the last media timeout, the home crowd had turned on Wisconsin. Kobe King passing up two open three-pointers on a possession that ended with a shot clock violation drew the most boos. Of course, Illinois isn't exactly lighting things up on the offensive end either, but their 33.3 percent shooting is better than the Badgers' 22.2 percent shooting.

Illinois 12, Wisconsin 6 — 11:38 left in 1st half

As you can see from the score at this update that, well, not a lot of terrific basketball was played in the last 4 minutes. Both teams had a pretty good scoring drought going before layups by Wisconsin's Kobe King and Illinois' Giorgi Bezhanishvili (on a great drive and dish by Andres Feliz).

Here's the thing. Wisconsin is just 3 of 16 (18.8 percent) from the field so far, but that includes a number of misses on just some wide open shots. The Illini probably can't bank on the Badgers missing every shot that no one guards the entire game.

Illinois 10, Wisconsin 2 — 15:37 left in 1st half

Two things working in Illinois' favor right now. One, Aaron Jordan has shot two three-pointers and made them both. He's only made multiple three-pointers in one of the Illini's last six games. So ... big deal.

Two, every Wisconsin player not named Ethan Happ just might shoot the Badgers out of this game. Wisconsin is 1 of 10 from the field (a bucket by Happ). Meanwhile, D'Mitrik Trice has been open a lot and also missed all four of his shots. Same for Nate Reuvers.

Illinois at No. 22 Wisconsin — 7 p.m., FS1

Illinois is riding a four-game winning streak into tonight's game. Only Iowa can match that among active streaks in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has lost two straight and hasn't played in almost a week.

"They’ve had six days off," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "They’ve lost two in a row. I’m sure Greg has them extremely well prepared. I didn’t think we played very well in the first one, so I know we have a lot of room to improve. We’ll throw that thing up and see how it comes out."

Another road win — particular against the Badgers — would be a pretty big deal for Illinois.

"Every experience that we can have that’s a new one is a good thing," Underwood said. "I love where we’re going. I’ve said it for months even when we weren’t winning a lot of games. The results weren’t showing on the scoreboard, but the character of our locker room is what gives us a chance.

"We’ve got wonderful guys who can keep growing. We’ve got guys still in that gym 45 minutes after practice continuing to work. To get this thing where we want to get it, we’ve got to go do those things."

Same starters for #Illini per usual:

Trent Frazier

Ayo Dosunmu

Da'Monte Williams

Aaron Jordan

Giorgi Bezhanishvili — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 19, 2019

No real surprise with the #Badgers starters either:

D'Mitrik Trice

Brad Davison

Khalil Iverson

Nate Reuvers

Ethan Happ — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 19, 2019

Illinois at No. 22 Wisconsin — 7 p.m., FS1

Giorgi Bezhanishvili won his first matchup with Wisconsin's Ethan Happ. The Illinois freshman forward had 20 points and eight rebounds, while Happ was solid with nine points, nine rebounds and six assists but also had six pretty sloppy turnovers.

"Now I kind of know what expect," Bezhanishvili said. "I think he will be fired up because he didn’t really have a great game against us like he usually does. I’m looking forward for the challenge. I’m happy to have another great experience — a personal experience — against him. I’m just excited."

Illinois at No. 22 Wisconsin — 7 p.m., FS1

Illinois knows it let a pretty good opportunity slip away in last month's loss to Wisconsin. Free throw shooting (12 of 22 for the game) didn't help the Illini, who did what they had to do and slowed down Ethan Happ (just nine points).

"We know that we owe Wisconsin one," Illinois freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "They came here and we let it slip away. We were in it the whole game.

"We’ve got to lock in mentally. We know they liked to run a lot of actions. We know that (Ethan) Happ, he’s their big, but he really handles the ball for them. He’s their primary ball handler. We just have to lock in defensively, have to talk and we have to just play hard."

Illinois at No. 22 Wisconsin — 7 p.m., FS1

First, a little reflection on Thursday's win at Ohio State.

"I was really proud of our guys in that ball game," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "That’s the identity maybe being established a little bit that we like. It wasn’t a pretty game offensively. I thought it was a backyard brawl in the Big Ten in February. Our defense won us the game, and then we had timely offense.

"I thought Andres Feliz was tremendous in terms of kind of breaking a drought, and then we were so solid defensively. We made them shoot tough shots and didn’t give them anything they truly wanted. I like that game. I like that win a lot. It was good to get the monkey off our back this year with the road win."

And now, a look at tonight's rematch with Wisconsin after the Badgers won by 12 last month in Champaign.

"We get an opportunity to go face a top (25) team and one of the teams I think is an outstanding team in our conference," Underwood said. "A game that was tied 49-all here late. We didn’t play very well offensively. We got good looks, but we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well.

"I thought we did a good job on (Ethan) Happ, but we did a poor job on (Nathan) Reuvers and a poor job on (Khalil) Iverson. Iverson averages 4 a game and had 12, and he wore us out on the boards. Reuvers has turned into an all-league caliber player. Wisconsin’s good. We’re going to have to go in there in their environment and play better than we did in Columbus. We’re going to have to play harder and play smarter if we want to get out of there win a win."

Let's just put this out there right away. There's plenty on the line tonight for Illinois when it squares off against No. 22 Wisconsin. The Badgers have won 14 straight in the series, including a 72-60 victory last month in Champaign. The last time the Illini won at the Kohl Center? Try 2010.

Oh, and a win tonight would be five straight in Big Ten play for Illinois. The last time THAT happened? How about John Groce's first season — the 2012-13 squad that made it to the NCAA tournament.

So, yeah, big game tonight for the Illini, who snapped a similarly long road losing streak last week at Ohio State, beating the Buckeyes on their home court for the first time since 2009. Can Illinois do it again? We'll see.

One thing for certain will have to happen for the Illini to pull another top 25 upset in 2019. Ethan Happ, who was held to just nine points in the Badgers' January win against Illinois, will have to be held in check like that again. Except the Illini can't just let Nathan Reuvers get going like they did last month. He's like Happ with fewer ball handling and passing skills but an actual jumper.

No team is hotter in the Big Ten than Illinois at this moment. An upset win against Wisconsin — back-to-back true road wins in Big Ten play for the first time since 2008-09 — would keep that momentum going. A loss? Well, it wouldn't necessarily bring the Illini down. They've still got Penn State twice plus Indiana and Northwestern down the stretch.

Tipoff is in an hour here in Madison. In the meantime, there's plenty of other Illinois basketball coverage right here at IlliniHQ.com for your perusal ...

