Illinois offers 2019 forward

CHAMPAIGN — An open scholarship for the 2019 class. No game until late Saturday morning against Penn State and at home no less. Perfect time for the Illinois men’s basketball coaching staff to do some recruiting.

Assistant coach Jamall Walker was in Texas on Tuesday night. He left having extended an offer to Dallas Jesuit’s Julius Marble, who’s recruitment is spinning up into high gear — and into high major territory — in the new year. The Illinois offer was his fifth in the last two months, along with Oklahoma State, TCU, Michigan State and Boston College, which also offered Tuesday night.

Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Underwood and Illinois #illini #EverydayGuys pic.twitter.com/d1eHSizkVm — Julius Marble (@julius_marble) February 20, 2019

Along with Walker, coaches from Wisconsin (Dean Oliver), Boston College (Billy Wuczynski), Oklahoma State (Mike Boynton) and TCU (Jamie Dixon and Ryan Miller) were at Jesuit’s game against Sachse. They saw a good one. Marble put up 29 points and 15 rebounds for the Rangers (28-5) in their 71-39 win, while shooting 11 of 14 from the field overall and 3 of 4 from three-point range.

Marble is Jesuit’s second-leading scorer behind Oral Roberts commit Max Abmas. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Marble is averaging 16.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists playing just 21.1 minutes per game this season. He’s shooting 56.3 percent from the field overall, 37.1 percent from three-point range and 75.2 percent at the free throw line.

Marble is considered a three-star prospect in the 2019 class by Rivals. He holds other offers from Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Murray State, Pepperdine, Saint Louis and UT-San Antonio — all of which came before his recruitment hit the next level the last two months.

Illinois already has commitments in the 2019 class from five-star center Kofi Cockburn and four-star center Antwan January. Cockburn committed in January, while January committed in late October but did not sign in the early signing period. The Illini are also pursuing wings like Christian Brown (Oak Hill Academy), Tristan Enaruna (Wasatch Academy) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (IMG Academy) in the 2019 class.