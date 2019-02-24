LIVE! Penn State at Illinois women

HALFTIME: Penn State 39, Illinois 31

The final three minutes of the first half were not pretty for either team offensively, a huge departure from how most of the game has gone.

Penn State endured a 2:26 scoring drought, while Illinois went almost 3 minutes without scoring before Alex Wittinger elevated for a 12-foot jumper in the paint.

Wittinger scored six points in the opening 20 minutes, with Arieal Scott adding five points for the Illini, who shot 48 percent.

The Nittany Lions shot 54 percent in the first half, but were well over 60 percent for much of the opening half.

Jaida Travascio-Green led that effort with 16 points, including four three-pointers in the first quarter alone, to keep Penn State ahead.

The Alex Wittinger blocks record watch saw the 6-foot-1 forward go without a rejection in the first half. The senior forward still needs three blocks to tie Karisma Penn's career record of 271.

* * *

Penn State 39, Illinois 29, 2:03 second quarter

Switching to a man-to-man defense has helped cool off the Nittany Lions.

Somewhat.

Nancy Fahey didn't really have a choice but to stop playing zone after she watched Penn State torch her team from deep in the opening quarter.

The Nittany Lions went through a 2:04 scoring drought earlier in the period, which has allowed the Illini to gain some traction.

Still, with Penn State shooting 63.6 percent, Illinois finds itself down by double digits.

* * *

After first quarter: Penn State 26, Illinois 16

The close-out defense on the perimeter has been nonexistent for Illinois with Penn State not really having to work too hard to find open looks.

While the Nittany Lions came into today's game shooting 29.5 from beyond the arc, Penn State's shooters had more than a few openings through the opening 10 minutes and took complete advantage shooting 6 of 9 from three-point range in the opening period.

Jaida Travascio-Green was the biggest beneficiary, knocking down four three-pointers.

* * *

Penn State 14, Illinois 9, 3:52 left first quarter

It's been a both-and-forth affair through the opening six minutes with both teams wanting to get out in transition and run the floor.

The Nittany Lions have used two three-pointers from Jaida Travascio-Green to take the early advantage.

Illinois, on the other hand, has spread the love with four players (Courtney Joens, Brandi Beasley, Alex Wittinger and Ali Andrews) scoring in the first 6:08 of the game. Penn State has made 5 of its first 8 attempts with the Illini going 4 of 8 from the field to start.

* * *

Penn State at Illinois women's basketball, 3 p.m. today (BTN, WDWS 1400-AM)

Today's Senior Day ceremonies took on a different feel.

With two seniors from Canada on the roster — Jaelyne Kirkpatrick and Sarah Shewan, both of whom hail from Ontario — "Oh, Canada" was played before the game followed by "The Star Spangled Banner."

Kirkpatrick and Shewan join Alex Wittinger as the three Illini seniors who will play their final home game today at State Farm Center. All three had family in town, with Shewan's aunt and mom, Kirkpatrick's parents and two brothers and Wittinger's parents accompanying them on the court before the game.

With the pomp and circumstance soon over, Illinois is sticking with its usual starters against the Nittany Lions, which include guards Brandi Beasley, Courtney Joens and Cierra Rice and forwards Wittinger and Ali Andrews.

* * *

Asked Friday what she thought the legacy of this year's senior group would be, Nancy Fahey was effusive in her praise of Alex Wittinger, Jaelyne Kirkpatrick and Sarah Shewan.

Even if Illinois wasn't successful on the court, the Illini's second-year leader posited that there is something to be said about the group's commitment to the cause through difficult times

"They’ve stayed loyal and that’s important and I’ve told them many times we will not forget what they’ve given at a tough time when a program is trying to rebuild," Fahey said.

Wittinger and Kirkpatrick endured three straight nine-win seasons to begin their Illinois careers, with Shewan joining the fray this season as a graduate transfer from Quinnipiac, a program that reached the NCAA tournament three times in her four years in Hamden, Conn.; The Russell, Ontario, Canada, native missed the 2018 event due to a knee injury.

With this season now in the homestretch, Fahey said the final two regular season games, which includes today's 2 p.m. home finale for Illinois (10-17, 2-14 Big Ten) against Penn State (11-15, 4-11) are as much about finishing strong for the departing seniors as they are about building toward next season.

"Building off of last year, I never disrespected how hard that team worked," Fahey said. "If they had given up (on the season), we wouldn't be moving in the process that we're trying to make. It's the same thing we're in right now. The one thing you can't do is give. If you give, that's when you really start losing. And it's tough. It really is tough to maintain that intensity."

* * *

This season's 18-game Big Ten schedule — the first season the league has used it since 2015-16 when this year's seniors were freshmen — means Nancy Fahey's Illinois women's basketball team will play home-and-home series against five conference foes.

The Illini have already faced Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin twice, with the Hawkeyes and Wildcats sweeping Illinois. The Illini earned a split against the Badgers, beating Wisconsin 78-68 on Feb. 10 at State Farm Center before Illinois dropped a 75-67 decision in the return trip to Madison, Wis.

The final two regular season games will both be rematches, with the Illini trying to reverse losses to Penn State (a 62-48 road defeat) and Maryland (an 80-66 home setback).

In the first game against the Nittany Lions, which eventually became the second of nine straight defeats for Fahey's squad, Illinois led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and still found itself ahead by nine points, 25-16, with 3:10 before halftime.

But, Penn State outscored the Illini 10-0 in those final 3:10 of the first half to take a 26-25 lead at the break and carried that momentum into the third quarter, scoring the first six points of the period.

Illinois stayed within striking distance, trailing 48-44 with 5:52 left in regulation, but the Nittany Lions outscored the Illini by a 14-4 ledger in the remaining time to salt away the victory.

* * *

Reaching Karisma Penn's blocks record is becoming closer to a reality for Illinois senior Alex Wittinger.

Wittinger needs three rejections in today's showdown against the Nittany Lions to tie Penn's mark of 271, which the Cleveland native established from 2009-2013.

Through 27 games, Wittinger has averaged 2.52 blocks per game, which ranks 15th nationally. Back in the Illini's 14-point loss to Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa., Wittinger posted 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and blocked one shot.

"It would be fun," the Delano, Minn., native said of what it would mean to break Penn's record on Senior Day, especially with her parents in town for the game. "I would love that. We’ll just have to wait and see. You can’t really play focused on it. You have to take it as it comes."

* * *

Wittinger, fellow seniors expect emotional send-off

CHAMPAIGN — Late-night movies and impromptu dance-offs.

The videos still exist from these freshman year get-togethers when Jaelyne Kirkpatrick, Cierra Rice and Alex Wittinger lived together at Illini Tower.

Even now, four years later, the three of them will watch those videos from time to time, recalling the fun they had.

"It's crazy when I think about how that was four years ago, time has gone by so quick," Kirkpatrick said. "We were such goofballs back then."

Wittinger echoed Kirkpatrick's sentiments: "Wow, that used to be us," the Delano, Minn., native remembers thinking when she last watched one of those videos.

For Kirkpatrick and Wittinger, their careers on the Illinois women's basketball team are nearing the final stages, while Rice — also a member of the program's 2015 recruiting class but a redshirt junior — has another year of eligibility.

When the Illini (10-17, 2-14 Big Ten) host Penn State (11-15, 4-11) at 3 p.m. today, it will mark the final game for Kirkpatrick and Wittinger at State Farm Center, a place that was still under renovation when they arrived on campus in 2015. The Illini played their first four regular-season games at Parkland College before moving into State Farm Center in early December of that year.

Read more of this story here, and as always, check back at IlliniHQ.com for continuing coverage of Illinois women's basketball.