Dosunmu reignites in-state trend of staying home

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots over the reach of Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Jerry Colangelo asked for a raise of hands from Chicago natives when he spoke to the Illinois men's basketball team after a Sept. 2017 practice. He got a tentative one from then-redshirt junior walk-on and Northbrook native Cameron Liss.

Colangelo's question to this year's Illini still would have only received a single hand raised from freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu. The Morgan Park grad and Chicago native is one of six Illini from the state of Illinois on this year's team — seven if you count Tyler Underwood, who was born in Illinois but graduated from high school in Texas.

It's a departure from both Colangelo's playing days, where the only player not from Illinois his senior season was New York big man Bill Burwell, and from the team Illinois celebrated Saturday at State Farm Center. The 1989 Final Four squad was loaded with Chicago's best and stacked with Illinois natives.

That fact resonated with Dosunmu.

"I know a lot of players stayed home and tried to win for their home state," Dosunmu said about the Flyin' Illini, who celebrated the 30th anniversary of their Final Four season Saturday. "That's similar to what I'm trying to do. That's my goal — one of my personal goals. It's great to be able to pick their brain and being around winners and players who've been where we're trying to get to."

What Dosunmu had to say after he committed to Illinois on Oct. 19, 2017, in downtown Chicago was telling. He understood what staying home — and potentially winning at home — would mean.

"At the end of the day, I had a chance to build my legacy," Dosunmu told The News-Gazette that day. "I feel like I'm the best point guard in the country. I want to prove it in my home state."

Dosunmu picking Illinois marked the first time since 2010 the Illini landed the top player in the state. That year, Bruce Weber got the top three in Jereme Richmond, Meyers Leonard and Crandall Head.

"I think Ayo made the right decision," Flyin' Illini Kendall Gill said. "Our homegrown talent needs to stay at home. This is one of the things that I tell them. If you go to Illinois and you have any type of success whatsoever, people will never forget you.

"Look at us. Thirty years later, people still remember this team, honor this team and cherish this team."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood is interested in keeping the best players in the state in the state.

It didn't happen in the 2019 class, with Belleville West's E.J. Liddell opting for Ohio State rather than the Illini. Illinois has offers out to two of the top three players in the 2020 class — Morgan Park's Adam Miller and Whitney Young's D.J. Steward — and was one of the first to offer 2021 guard Max Christie out of Rolling Meadows.

"I always want to keep our best players at home, and if the state has that much talent — and those kind of guys in it — there's no doubt we want them to be right here," Underwood said, referencing the sheer amount of talent the Flyin' Illini had. Gill, Nick Anderson and Kenny Battle were all first-round NBA draft picks. Stephen Bardo and Marcus Liberty were second-round selections.

But a team built almost entirely on players from the state of Illinois? That's not really in the offing anymore.

Television, Underwood said, has changed the recruiting landscape.

"Games were very regionalized back then," he said. "Growing up in Kansas, we had the Big 8 game of the week. In this part of the world, it was the Big Ten game of the week. Everybody was dialed into those games because they were the only ones on TV. You didn't get an opportunity to see other teams as much.

"(Television has) opened it up. It's opened up national recruiting. I don't want to limit. I don't want to discourage other players from other states coming here because we're recruiting the state of Illinois, but obviously we want to keep them here."

Going places

The 247Sports Composite ranks basketball players dating back to the 2003 class. Here's a look at where the highest-ranked player in each class from the state of Illinois landed:

YEAR, NAME, HIGH SCHOOL, COLLEGE

2018, Ayo Dosunmu, Morgan Park, Illinois

2017, Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis, Missouri

2016, Charlie Moore, Morgan Park, California

2015, Jalen Brunson, Stevenson, Villanova

2014, Jahlil Okafor, Whitney Young, Duke

2013, Jabari Parker, Simeon, Duke

2012, Steve Taylor, Simeon, Marquette

2011, Anthony Davis, Perspectives, Kentucky

2010, Jereme Richmond, Waukegan, Illinois

2009, Chris Colvin, Whitney Young, Iowa State

2008, Michael Dunigan, Farragut, Oregon

2007, Derrick Rose, Simeon, Memphis

2006, Sherron Collins, Crane, Kansas

2005, Julian Wright, Homewood-Flossmoor, Kansas

2004, Shaun Livingston, Peoria, Duke/NBA

2003, Shannon Brown, Proviso East, Michigan State