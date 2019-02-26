Illinois native Eastern thrives in role of glue guy for Boilermakers

Photo by: AJ Mast/AP Purdue guard Nojel Eastern (20) reacts to a teammate's shot late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Purdue won 89-54.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Matt Painter has one indelible memory about his time recruiting Evanston standout Nojel Eastern.

"Any time I tried to track him down and call him on the phone he was always working out," the Purdue coach told The News-Gazette. "He loved basketball. I liked the fact he had a good high school coach and he loved playing and was always working out. I think those characteristics lead to somebody who's going to come and help your program win."

That work ethic didn't change once Eastern, who had half the Big Ten recruiting him, including Illinois, got to West Lafayette. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound sophomore guard might not be the Boilermakers' star — that honor goes to preseason All-American Carsen Edwards — but on a team full of glue guys Eastern might be the glue-iest. He's played a key role for No. 14 Purdue (20-7, 13-3 Big Ten), which returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Illinois (10-17, 6-10) at Mackey Arena.

"We have a lot of glue guys, but he's been very consistent in how hard he's played and how productive he's been," Painter said. "I think that's something that you can never have enough as a coach — that substance of playing hard, rebounding and just having that grit. A lot of his intangibles lead to winning basketball, and that's what you want."

Edwards is the only returning starter from last year's Purdue team that went 30-7 and reached the Sweet 16. Eastern, though, played in all 37 games off the bench as a true freshman.

Now-starters Ryan Cline, Matt Haarms and Grady Eifert had similar experiences. In one respect, the Boilermakers had to start from scratch with their starting lineup and rotation, but the building blocks were there. Painter's rebuilt rotation did have some new pieces.

That was particularly true with the Boilermakers' frontcourt with freshman Trevion Williams (also a onetime Illinois recruit), graduate transfer Evan Boudreaux (an Illinois native) and freshman Aaron Wheeler.

Role definition was important. Eastern's across-the-board production helped his teammates settle into theirs.

"It humbles you," Eastern said about his freshman season coming off the bench with Purdue after being the go-to player at Evanston. "You've got to focus and have a mindset about you to work in the offseason and grind even harder than you did before."

This past offseason was key for Eastern. No surprise, but he spent most of his time in the gym. And lots of time shooting free throws that's translated in a jump from 41.7 percent free-throw shooting a year ago to 64.5 percent this season.

"Always been a gym rat," Eastern said. "I worked on my all-around game, continued to work out and continued to get better. Focused on my body a little bit more. Got in shape."

While Eastern's current statistics don't exactly jump off the page, his fingerprints are all over the Boilermakers' success. He's the team's leading rebounder (5.6 rpg) and fourth-leading scorer (7.0 ppg). He's third in assists (2.2 apg) behind Edwards and Cline and trails only Edwards in steals (1.2 spg).

"I'm trying to be everywhere I possibly can to make life harder for every (opponent)," Eastern said. "Just basically doing the little things and doing the little things extremely well and maintaining focus on both ends of the floor. I just try to do anything I can to help my team win. That's probably the easiest answer I can give you. My goal is to get a Big Ten championship and go as far as we can in the NCAA tournament."

For starters

Purdue's Nojel Eastern isn't the only former Land of Lincoln standout thriving in the Big Ten this season. College basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY highlights his starting five of former IHSA stars:

NAME SCHOOL HT. POS.

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, 6-5, G

Comment: Two-time state champ at Morgan Park has emerged as a legitimate, consistent offensive threat.

Charles Matthews, Michigan, 6-6, G

Comment: Matthews' production has been inconsistent this season, but St. Rita grad can be a go-to scorer.

Vic Law, Northwestern, 6-7, F

Comment: St. Rita grad is a shutdown defender on the wing, who can fill it up offensively, too.

Isaiah Roby, Nebraska, 6-8, F

Comment: Roby's size, length and athleticism means Dixon might end up with a graduate in the NBA.

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, 6-10, F

Comment: As long as he's within 5 feet of the basket and not playing Illinois, Rockridge grad is unstoppable.