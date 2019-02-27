Seeding is believing: Gonzaga steps up as new No. 1

Photo by: Jacob Byk/AP Nevada guard Jordan Caroline dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wyoming on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Laramie, Wyo.

Each week until Selection Sunday on March 17, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY will project his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? A new No. 1 overall seed (hello, Gonzaga), but mostly minor shuffling:

MIDWEST

1. Kentucky

2. North Carolina

3. Purdue

4. Virginia Tech

It shouldn't be all that surprising that Kentucky has mostly blitzed its way through 2019. The Wildcats, after all, have a first-round NBA draft pick on the wing in freshman Keldon Johnson and another running the point in freshman Ashton Hagans. Plus, a load of other former four- and five-star prospects. Too much talent not to win.

WEST

1. Gonzaga

2. Michigan

3. Houston

4. LSU

The home stretch isn't going to be easy for John Beilein and his Wolverines. While Nebraska shouldn't give Michigan too much trouble Thursday in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Wolverines finish out the regular season at No. 17 Maryland and at No. 6 Michigan State. The Spartans, of course, won round one Sunday by seven points at the Crisler Center.

SOUTH

1. Duke

2. Michigan State

3. Marquette

4. Kansas

Beat Villanova today in Philadelphia, and the Big East title will be Marquette's to lose. The Golden Eagles already topped the defending national champions once already this season. It was a one-point victory, in Milwaukee and Markus Howard scored 38 points. He'll probably have to do more of the same today at Finneran Pavilion.

EAST

1. Virginia

2. Tennessee

3. Texas Tech

4. Nevada

One more loss, and the Wolf Pack slide out of the top four seeds — even though that would only be three total losses for Jordan Caroline and Co. That's simply life in a mid-major conference. The likeliest stumbling block remaining for Nevada is Saturday's game at Utah State, although the Aggies lost by 23 in the first matchup in early January.