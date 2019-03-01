'Unofficial' Selection Sunday: Which teams will be partying in March?

Photo by: Carlos Osorio/AP Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, left, dunks in front of Michigan center Jon Teske during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST

1. Virginia (ACC)

2. Michigan State (Big Ten)

3. LSU (SEC)

4. Maryland (Big Ten)

5. Kansas State (Big 12)

6. Florida State (ACC)

7. Cincinnati (American)

8. Auburn (SEC)

9. Wofford (Southern)

10. TCU (Big 12)

11. Minnesota (Big Ten)

12. Seton Hall (Big East)

13. Old Dominion (Conference USA)

14. Hofstra (Colonial)

15. Radford (Big South)

16. Wright State (Horizon)

17. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic)

Asmussen's take: After last year's first-round meltdown against cinderella UMBC, will Tony Bennett's Cavaliers fail twice in a row? You wouldn't think so. Just a hunch they survive the opener, but get knocked out earlier than most experts expect. Michigan State and LSU are more likely to make long tournament runs. Congrats to Champaign's Scott Nagy, who has Wright State rolling.

MIDWEST

1. Kentucky (SEC)

2. North Carolina (ACC)

3. Houston (American)

4. Texas Tech (Big 12)

5. Virginia Tech (ACC)

6. Iowa (Big Ten)

7. Buffalo (MAC)

8. St. John's (Big East)

9. Oklahoma (Big 12)

10. Ohio State (Big Ten)

11. Florida (SEC)

12. Utah State (Mountain West)

13. Grand Canyon (WAC)

14. Texas State (Sun Belt)

15. Drake (MVC)

16. Montana (Big Sky)

17. Norfolk State (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)

Asmussen's take: Got a feeling former Illini Michael Finke — fresh off a 38-point effort Wednesday — is going to carry the Antelopes to the tournament. That will give Illinois fans someone to root for. You might also cheer for Lon Kruger and Oklahoma. You probably won't be rooting for Houston and its coach Kelvin Sampson. At least Bob Knight is no longer coaching Texas Tech or this would be the all-loathe bracket.

SOUTH

1. Duke (ACC)

2. Tennessee (SEC)

3. Purdue (Big Ten)

4. Kansas (Big 12)

5. Nevada (Mountain West)

6. Mississippi State (SEC)

7. Villanova (Big East)

8. Baylor (Big 12)

9. Syracuse (ACC)

10. VCU (Atlantic 10)

11. UCF (American)

12. Clemson (ACC)

13. Belmont (OVC)

14. Lipscomb (Atlantic Sun)

15. South Dakota State (Summit)

16. Lehigh (Patriot)

17. St. Francis (Pa.) (Northeast)

Asmussen's take: I know many of you aren't going to cheer for former Illini coach Bill Self, who is trying to lead Kansas to another Big 12 title. The streak might actually come to an end. Folks in Champaign have an obvious favorite here: local Jordan Caroline is starring for Nevada this season. There were rumors he would transfer back home for his senior year. That would have been fun to watch.

WEST

1. Gonzaga (West Coast)

2. Michigan (Big Ten)

3. Marquette (Big East)

4. Wisconsin (Big Ten)

5. Iowa State (Big 12)

6. Louisville (ACC)

7. Washington (Pac-12)

8. Mississippi (SEC)

9. Texas (Big 12)

10. NC State (ACC)

11. Temple (American)

12. Alabama (SEC)

13. Yale (Ivy League)

14. Vermont (America East)

15. UC Irvine (Big West)

16. Sam Houston State (Southland)

17. Texas Southern (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

Asmussen's take: Illinois played four of the top five seeds in this region. The only team the Illini avoided was Marquette and the Golden Eagles, who will be a dangerous team to face thanks to Markus Howard (25.3 points per game). Gonzaga is having another monster season with forever-young Mark Few and has a strong chance to reach the Final Four for the second time in three years.