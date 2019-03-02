Size remains a weakness that Illinois' opponents can exploit

Photo by: AJ Mast/AP Purdue guard Nojel Eastern (20) is fouled by Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Purdue won 73-56. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — You've heard it before. The scheme Illinois runs — particularly when it comes to what the Illini do on the defensive end — is different than any other team in the Big Ten.

Serious ball pressure. Heavy denial. The goal is to take opposing teams completely out of whatever offensive sets they want to run.

Purdue coach Matt Painter said his preparation for Wednesday night's game against Illinois meant coming up with an exacting, specific game plan. A game plan heavier on the details, perhaps, more than he'd have to prepare otherwise.

Part of that game plan was putting the ball in Carsen Edwards' hands more. Sophomore Nojel Eastern might be the de facto Purdue point guard, but the Boilermakers knew they would need Edwards' playmaking against the Illinois defense.

Edwards with the ball in his hands initiating more of the Purdue offense also led to six turnovers for the junior guard. Not his career high, but still a higher number than his norm. Illinois thought its defensive pressure would cause Edwards trouble and was right. The Illini also shut down designated sharpshooter Ryan Cline, who had just two points on 1 of 6 shooting and missed all four of his three-point attempts.

But Purdue still found the cracks in Illinois' defense. Edwards and Eastern took advantage from the wing. Sophomore center Matt Haarms put all of his 7-foot-3 frame to good use in the post. And the Boilermakers extended the Illini's losing streak to three games Wednesday night at Mackey Arena.

Edwards knew what he had to do against Illinois' defense. He torched the Illini for a career-high 40 points last season in Champaign. Ball in hand — even if it led to more turnovers — was the way to exploit Illinois' defense.

"I was hoping I could beat my man off the dribble," Edwards said. "They actually don't even look at the ball at times. They get on top of their man and just stay locked in on their man. Once you're able to beat them off the dribble, normally, their help is either late or there's no help. I just tried to do that and beat them off the dribble and try to make a play after that."

Edwards did just that to finish with 23 points. Eastern did the same, with his 14-point performance setting a new career high to go with six rebounds and six assists.

"We just tried to use our athletic ability and our speed and our strength to get to the rim since they don't have enough heavy help," Eastern said. "Once they did help, either (Haarms) got a couple rebounds or we got a wide open kick-out three."

Haarms turned out to be the difference maker. Purdue has relied heavily on three-pointers this season. Illinois held the Boilermakers to just 5 of 15 shooting from beyond the arc to tie for their fewest makes this season. But a 40-18 advantage on points in the paint, of which the bulk of Haarms' 21 points came in addition to Edwards and Eastern attacking the basket, hurt.

"He gives them a legit post threat," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Haarms. "We knew Carsen was going to get his baskets and we knew Haarms had been playing awfully well coming in, but 21 and 10 is a little much."

Haarms secured his double-double on the final play of the game — a missed three-pointer by Illinois sophomore guard Trent Frazier. The 7-footer out of Amsterdam knew he could use his size to his advantage. That only intensified as Giorgi Bezhanishvili was in and out with foul trouble, Illinois' own 7-footer, Adonis De La Rosa, didn't play and 6-6 Kipper Nichols was the backup center.

"Their whole team is really aggressive," Haarms said. "I knew I could really exploit that by going over the top of them. I had a really big height advantage on them, so they kind of had to foul me. I don't think they're as good with (Bezhanishvili) out of the game as with him in.

"I feel like they know they don't have the height and that's the reason they're fronting so aggressively just because they know they can't stop a guy when they're playing behind. They can't stop a bigger guy that's in the post. They have to basically front, and we were able to exploit that."

Underwood's answer to limiting the disadvantage his team faces in the post?

"Recruit better," the Illini coach said. "Bigger."

Illinois has done that in the 2019 class with commitments from five-star center Kofi Cockburn (6-10, 290 pounds) and four-star center Antwan January (6-11, 240). The Illini are waiting, of course, for them to sign come April.

For now? The refrain remains the same.

"Sometimes your best post defense is your perimeter defense, and we still have, by far and away, the fewest post touches of any team in the Big Ten allowed," Underwood said. "You've got to have ball pressure. You've got to take (post touches) away. When you're denying, you can't allow it."