Illini need to avoid late swoon with Big Ten tournament fate unclear

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks with his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood hasn't spent a whole lot of time checking out the Big Ten standings this season. None, actually, according to the Illinois coach. It's not something he's focusing his energy and effort on at this point of the season or, to be clear, any other.

Underwood simply plans to let the final week of the regular season play out and take whatever seed the Illini might draw into the Big Ten tournament.

Illinois (10-18, 6-11 Big Ten) will start its three games in eight days stretch with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff today against Northwestern (12-16, 3-14) at State Farm Center.

"I haven't thought about it," Underwood said. "I couldn't even tell you. Seriously, when I tell you this, I've not looked one time all year at the Big Ten standings. It's game by game. When all 20 of them are played, I'll look and see where we're at.

"We want to win, sure. Absolutely. We want to try to build some momentum going into that thing. I think this league has proven one thing. Chicago is going to be a fun, fun Big Ten tournament. It could be shocking. Anybody could beat anybody."

That nature of the Big Ten this season — see Indiana upsetting Michigan State for a second time on Saturday — perhaps doesn't play into Illinois' favor in the final week of the regular season. The Illini's final three games come against teams currently in the bottom four of the conference. Teams that have already beaten Illinois this season.

Since Underwood hasn't checked out where the Illini currently fall in the Big Ten standings, here's what they're facing with one week left to play before the conference converges on Chicago starting March 13.

Illinois sits alone in 10th place following Rutgers' surprising win at Iowa on Saturday. But the Illini are just a half game ahead of Indiana, who is now in 11th place. The Illini are also just 1 1 / 2 games ahead of Nebraska and Penn State, both tied for 12th, and three games ahead of last-place Northwestern.

Illinois' margin for error is thin when it comes to avoiding the first day of the Big Ten tournament. The bottom four teams are faced with a five games in five days uphill climb if they want to go from Big Ten cellar to tournament championship.

So while Underwood might not be overly concerned about the Big Ten standings, even he acknowledges the logic of avoiding a Wednesday start in Chicago.

"You want to be playing your best," Underwood said about what's necessary heading into Big Ten tournament play. "You want to have some momentum. You want to be healthy. And, yeah, the fewer games you play just makes sense. They better your odds."

The Illini players also know what's at stake starting with today's game against Northwestern. Win and stay ahead of that bottom four bubble. Lose and make life tougher come tournament time.

"We know the circumstances and everything," senior guard Aaron Jordan said. "We talk about it all the time. We've got to put ourselves in the best position to come out on top."

Illinois' final three regular-season games will come against teams that already handed the Illini a loss this season. Northwestern won by two in Evanston in early January. Thursday's opponent, Indiana, won by eight in Bloomington, Ind. And Illinois will get a more immediate rematch with Penn State in its March 10 regular-season finale in State College, Pa., after the Nittany Lions' seven-point win on Feb. 23 at State Farm Center.

Illinois picking up wins against Nebraska and Ohio State after earlier losses to those two teams this season provides a level of comfort in the coming rematches.

"We're much better when we play a team the second time around," freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "We get more familiar with them and their actions, and we're able to make adjustments. ... We just want to come out and get back in the win column so we can build some momentum for the Big Ten tournament."

Of course, wins in the final week of the regular season would do more than just keep Illinois out of the bottom four. The Big Ten standings are tightly packed from sixth through 14th. Ohio State's blowout loss at Purdue on Saturday moved the Buckeyes into a tie for seventh with Minnesota — just 1 1 / 2 games ahead of the Illini.

Illinois' motivation in the final week — starting with today's game against Northwestern — won't be just to avenge some earlier losses this season. There might not be such a thing as a favorable schedule in this year's Big Ten, but if there is, the Illini have it in the home stretch.

Win out and seventh place isn't out of the picture, which is quite the improvement from last season's 11th-place finish.

Plus, Illinois already made it to March. Last year's 14-18 season ended on the final day of February. Schedule quirk or not for an early Big Ten tournament, that stung.

March madness wasn't even a possibility.

"It's what we play for is playing in March and beyond," Underwood said. "It gets to be an exciting time of year. I think there's no doubt the season's a long grind. We've had kind of an up-and-down Big Ten season in terms of some different things, but we've really improved and grown. ... I think we're better and we'll continue to get better, and I'm excited for what the future holds."