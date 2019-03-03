Preview: Illinois vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m. today

Photo by: AJ Mast/AP Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) continues to the basket after committing an offensive foul on Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

Northwestern at Illinois

5:30 p.m. today

Lineups

Illinois (10-18, 6-11 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Trent Frazier So. 6-1 14.1 Wellington, Fla.

G Ayo Dosunmu Fr. 6-5 14.1 Chicago

G Da'Monte Williams So. 6-3 3.4 Peoria

G Aaron Jordan Sr. 6-5 8.3 Plainfield

F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Fr. 6-9 11.9 Rustavi, Georgia

FYI: Illinois has improved 48 spots in the KenPom efficiency rankings since the start of 2019 — the biggest jump by any team from a power six conference. The Illini currently sit 65th, sandwiched by No. 64 East Tennessee State and No. 66 Liberty. All 14 Big Ten teams are in the top 100, with Northwestern (76th) and Rutgers (81st) ranked below Illinois.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Andres Feliz Jr. 6-2 7.7 Guachupita, D.R.

G Alan Griffin Fr. 6-5 3.0 Ossining, N.Y.

G Tevian Jones Fr. 6-7 3.6 Chandler, Ariz.

Northwestern (12-6, 3-14 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

F Vic Law R-Sr. 6-7 15.5 South Holland

G Anthony Gaines So. 6-4 6.8 Kingston, N.Y.

G Ryan Taylor Gr. 6-6 10.2 Gary, Ind.

F Aaron Falzon R-Jr. 6-8 4.0 Newton, Mass.

C Dererk Pardon Sr. 6-8 13.8 Cleveland

FYI: Law has averaged 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists during Northwestern's nine-game losing streak. That includes two 24-point performances against Wisconsin and Iowa, and he had a double-double in the latter with 10 rebounds. Law's scoring is down from his season average while he's facilitating more, but it hasn't yet made a difference in the Wildcats getting their first win since a Jan. 22 home game against Indiana.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

F A.J. Turner R-Jr. 6-7 7.9 Mt. Clemens, Mich.

F Miller Kopp Fr. 6-7 4.3 Houston

C Barret Benson Jr. 6-10 2.2 Willowbrook

Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on BTN.

Series history: Illinois leads 134-42.

Last meeting: Northwestern won 68-66 on Jan. 6 in Evanston.

FYI: While Illinois has a serious advantage historically against Northwestern when it comes to wins and losses, the Wildcats have narrowed the gap since 2010. Northwestern's early January win at Welsh-Ryan Arena against the Illini was its eighth in the last 15 games between the in-state rivals. Just two of those eight wins, however, have come in Champaign.

Scott Richey's storylines

Starting lineup shuffles

Trent Frazier came off the bench for the first time this season Wednesday night at No. 14 Purdue. Andres Feliz took his place in the starting lineup, with the junior guard getting a start for the first time since Dec. 2 at Nebraska. Illinois coach Brad Underwood called that change to his rotation "a mixed bag" in terms of result. Frazier finished with eight points, two rebounds and one assist. Feliz had nine points, two rebounds and two assists. "It was trying to search for a different awareness, maybe, and a different feel on the road," Underwood said. "It was kind of a mixed bag. Trent was OK. Dre was OK. It wasn't great. Kind of a flat line. Give it a grade of a 'C' — an average move."

Ayo trying to find his shooting touch again

Illinois struggled as a team shooting the ball in Wednesday's 73-56 loss to Purdue. The Illini shot 32.8 percent from the field overall and just 27.6 percent on three-pointers — a mark that took a nose dive after halftime, with Illinois going 5 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half and 3 of 18 in the second. Ayo Dosunmu shot 1 of 5 from three-point range against the Boilermakers. It was the third straight game the 6-foot-5 freshman guard couldn't find his shot from the perimeter, and he's 3 of 16 (18.7 percent) in that span. Dosunmu also isn't too worried. "It's about staying strong mentally and believing in the repetitions," he said. "I get mad at myself sometimes a little bit when I miss shots, but then I just think about I know I've put the work and reps in. All I can do is keep shooting."

Wildcats add size to their defense

Northwestern has made three clear changes to its starting lineup in the nearly two months since it beat Illinois in early January. The Wildcats have worked sophomore guard Anthony Gaines into the lineup, but he's not running the point. That would be 6-7 Vic Law. A little more size has come in adding 6-8 Aaron Falzon, who didn't play in the first game against the Illini, into the lineup. "They're playing really, really big," Underwood said. "That front line has got length and size, and it's added some depth. It's a big, physical, very dialed in team defensively."

Prediction: Illinois 71, Northwestern 66

Tough to say Illinois had the Wildcats beat in their first matchup given the Illini's struggles closing games at that point of the season. Some late game execution issues turned a winnable game into a two-point loss. Need to avoid those this time. (N-G prediction record: 19-9)