Asmussen | Jordan looks to make his time left last

CHAMPAIGN -— Aaron Jordan is running out of time. And he knows it.

The lone senior in the Illinois basketball starting lineup is down to one home game (Thursday against Indiana), one road game (Sunday at Penn State) and the Big Ten tournament (to be determined).

"I wish I could say it's down the road," the senior guard said Sunday night. "My teammates have a little joke going. 'Uh-oh, AJ, it's coming up.' Just cracking jokes about how long I've been here."

What's left are opportunities. Three more for sure. Maybe several more.

"We've got a lot more basketball to play I believe," Jordan said. "This team's going to do great things. Big Ten tournament, we're trying to make a lot of noise and keep ourselves in it."

Even if the Illini win the rest of their games, the end is coming soon.

"It's ticking," Jordan said. "I say to everybody, 'Time flies.' I've just got to live in the moment."

During Sunday night's game against Northwestern, I watched Jordan the entire time. He didn't call for the ball or throw up a bunch of shots.

The only thing he really cares about is the score. And in a season that hasn't produced the number of wins he wanted, he was happy with the 81-76 victory by Illinois.

"It's the little things," Jordan said. "Like I preach. I've been raised like that. Everybody out there, athletes coming up in college and high school, just always do the little things. Because that's irreplaceable. You can't beat that. Doing the little things helps teams win."

He did plenty of little things against the Wildcats. Especially rebounding. He had a team-high 10. In a close game against the rival Wildcats, every rebound was important.

"You've got to rebound the ball in order to get it out to the guards so they can run it up the floor," Jordan said.

His coach has noticed, too. Not just with how Jordan played during his 30 minutes on Sunday night.

"He's playing great," Brad Underwood said. "He was so good defensively other than that last foul on the shooter. He's doing a great job of rebounding. He's driving the ball better than he ever has. That's what you want to see."

Underwood knows what Thursday means for Jordan.

"It's a special night for him," the Illini coach said. "Last time he gets to play in this arena. You honor those guys. I have so much admiration for AJ and what he's done here and his perseverance and his toughness. You talk about a guy that loves this university, it runs very, very deep with him."

Jordan didn't have a strong game offensively. He was 1 of 6 from the field (a three-pointer) for his only points.

He wants them all to go in. Because that will help with the bottom line.

All in from the start

During his high school days at Plainfield East, after he made a commitment to join John Groce and the Illini during his junior season, Jordan traveled to Champaign for every game he possibly could attend.

But it was more than just a time to see his future team. It was a time to work, too.

Jordan would come to the arena long before the teams were on the court. And he would shoot. And rebound. And shoot some more.

His dad Rob would rebound. Well, sort of.

"He claimed he rebounded," Jordan said. "He didn't rebound, I'm telling you. He'd say 'You've got to go get it. I'm not getting it.'"

It was mostly Jordan running around.

"I just found a way to get into the gym," Jordan said.

The sessions would last 30 minutes or so. Just the Jordans.

"Nobody was in the stands," Jordan said. "I was just getting a feel of what it was going to be like at the next level."

The pre-Illinois workouts add to Jordan's warm feelings for the place.

"I appreciate it more just because of the people who sit on the sidelines, the Orange Krush that come to the game," he said. "I appreciate everybody. They're the reason why I love this place so much."

Support system in place

His parents will be at Thursday's home finale against Indiana. They have followed him throughout his college career, home and away.

"I'm blessed," Jordan said. "They would travel with me no matter what. I could be in Alaska. I could be in China. They'll be there."

Will he the waterworks flow against the Hoosiers? Count on it.

"Most likely," Jordan said. "I've put my heart and soul into this place. Just to know I won't be able to play on that court again, it will mean a lot."

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.