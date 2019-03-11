Dosunmu earns Big Ten honor

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu is on pace to becoming the first Illinois freshman to lead the team in scoring. The 6-foot-5 guard currently checks in at 14.1 points per game. He also leads the Illini in assists (3.1 apg) and is in third in rebounding (4.1 rpg).

Dosunmu's breakout first season was recognized Monday afternoon when he was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. Also honored by the conference Indiana's Romeo Langford, Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, Maryland's Jalen Smith and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis as Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Dosunmu is the eighth Illinois player to be named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team since the honor first started in 2003. He joins the likes of James Augustine and Dee Brown in the inaugural season, Jamar Smith (2006), D.J. Richardson (2010), Jereme Richmond (2011), Kendrick Nunn (2014) and Trent Frazier (2018).

Illinois and Dosunmu will be back in action at 8 p.m. Wednesday against Northwestern in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament. Dosunmu will be back in front of his hometown crowd at the United Center in Chicago for the second time this season.