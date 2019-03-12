Quade gets USA training invite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jacqueline Quade apparently made an impression on the decision makers for USA Volleyball during the U.S. Women’s National Team open tryout held earlier this month in Colorado Springs. The 6-foot-2 Illinois outside hitter is going to get another chance to impress the powers that be in the spring training block set to start Saturday and run through March 23 in the national team gym in Anaheim.

“We’re pumped for the opportunity to work with this group, and excited to see how they all develop over the next several years,” U.S. Women’s National Team coach Karch Kiraly said.

Quade was one of 17 players overall and part of a group of 10 collegiate athletes invited to the spring training. All 17 will be evaluated for an additional training session this summer with the full national team, which would also provide the opportunity to make an international roster for either the Pan American Games or Pan American Cup.

Former Illini setter Jordyn Poulter trained with the national team last summer. She made her international debut as the only collegiate player selected for the Pan American Cup roster, and she earned a gold medal with the team in the Dominica Republic last July.

Quade earned AVCA First Team All-American honors and was an All-Big Ten First Team selection in the 2018 season. She set career highs in kills (560), digs (254) and aces (32) in helping lead Illinois to the Final Four.

The Big Ten will, per usual, be well represnted in Anaheim, with eight of the 17 invited players from the confernce. Joining Quade as still active Big Ten athletes will be Wisconsin setter Sydney Hilley and Wisconsin middle blocker Dana Rettke. Former Big Ten athletes invited to the training block include former Nebraska outside hitters Mikaela Foecke and Kadie Rolfzen and libero Justine Wong-Orantes, former Wisconsin middle blocker Tionna Williams and former Minnesota setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson.