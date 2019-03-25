Cockburn earns Nike Hoop Summit roster spot

PORTLAND, Ore. — Illinois commit Kofi Cockburn was named to the World team for the 2019 Nike Hoop Summit on Monday. The 22nd annual event will take place Friday, April 12, at the Moda Center in Portland.

Cockburn committed to Illinois on Jan. 6 and can sign with Brad Underwood and the Illini starting April 17. The 6-foot-10, 280-pound center is averaging 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and two blocks this season at Oak Hill Academy (Va.). The Warriors play Wasatch Acadmey (Utah) in the first round of the GEICO High School Nationals at 5 p.m. April 4. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Cockburn, a native of Jamaica, was a late addition to the World roster for the 2018 Nike Hoop Summit after an injury to now Minnesota freshman Daniel Oturu. Cockburn had six points, three rebounds and two blocks in just more than 7 minutes in the World team's 89-76 win.

Joining Cockburn on the World roster this April is 2020 Illinois recruiting target Andre Curbelo. The 6-foot Puerto Rican point guard — ranked as a four-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports — helped lead Long Island Lutheran to the New York Federation Class AA state title Saturday. Curbelo was named the tournament MVP and had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in the 51-31 championship game victory against Christ The King (Cockburn's old team).

Former Illinois recruiting target Oscar Tshiebwe, who ultimatley signed with West Virginia, is also on the World roster. The U.S. team also features a former Illini target in future Washington big man Isaiah Stewart.