Quade, Allison named to U.S. Collegiate National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. volleyball open tryout earlier this month continues to pay dividends for members of the Illinois volleyball team. Outside hitter Jacqueline Quade and setter Mica Allison were both named to the U.S. Collegiate National Team on Monday for a tour of Japan in May.

The U.S. CNT will spend May 19-30 in Japan for a series of training sessions and matches. They are scheduled to play Nippon Sport Science University — one of the best collegiate teams in Japan — in addition to Japan's U-20 national team and World University Games team.

Quade is coming off a breakout junior season. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter earned First Team All-Big Ten and First Team All-American honors after setting career highs in kills (560), digs (254) and aces (32).

Allison transferred from Auburn to Illinois and enrolled this semester. The 6-1 setter earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors in her lone season with the Tigers. The White Heath native and St. Thomas More grad started every match for Auburn and averaged 10.05 assists per set to rank fourth in the SEC.

Fellow Illinois setter Diana Brown, who also attended the open tryout, was named to the U.S. Collegiate National Team World University Games roster on March 13. She'll travel to Napoli, Italy, at the end of June and compete in early July.