Illinois offers 2020 big man

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith is riding a run of recruiting success in the St. Louis area, landing multiple prospects from both sides of the Mississippi River in his latest class. Trinity Catholic has been particularly good to the Illini. Four-star quarterback Isaiah Williams and four-star linebacker Shammond Cooper will arrive this summer, and Illinois has offered several of their teammates in subsequent classes.

Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood might be trying to double down on that momentum, too, with a late Wednesday offer out to Class of 2020 big man Ryan Kalkbrenner. The 7-foot center helped the Titans to a 25-4 record this past season.

Kalkbrenner averaged a team-high 14.2 points on 72 percent shooting while also putting up 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 blocked shots per game. He holds just two other offers from Rice and Louisiana-Monroe, who both offered earlier this month. Kalkbrenner will play this spring and summer with Mac Irvin Fire on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Illinois has offered more than 40 players in the 2020 class, but Kalkbrenner isn't the only one from the St. Louis area. The Illini have also targeted Vashon (Mo.) wing Cam'Ron Fletcher, Chaminade (Mo.) wing Luke Kasubke and Christian Brothers College Prep (Mo.) guard Caleb Love.