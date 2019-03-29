Bezhanishvili to stop by 'Monday Night SportsTalk'

One of the more refreshing parts of the Illinois men's basketball season was the emergence of Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

Lightly recruited, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound freshman forward quickly became an integral part of Brad Underwood's second team.

And a fan favorite, too, with his outgoing personality.

On Monday night, Illinois fans can get the chance to see Bezhanishvili up close when he stops by the Esquire in downtown Champaign for WDWS 1400-AM's 'Monday Night SportsTalk.'

The show runs from 5-6 p.m., with Steve Kelly serving as host, while News-Gazette sports editor Matt Daniels, Scott Richey, the Illinois basketball beat writer for The N-G, and N-G columnist Bob Asmussen will also be there.

Fans who stop by the Esquire can chat with Bezhanishvili as well as ask him questions during the radio show.

Bezhanishvili finished his first season averaging 12.5 points, third-best on the team, and a team-high 5.2 rebounds while starting all 33 games for the Illini.

Included in the season was a new Illinois freshman record for points in a game, with Bezhanishvili dropping 35 in a 99-94 overtime win against Rutgers on Feb. 9 to break Deon Thomas' record of 34 points that was set in 1990.

"Maybe in high school I wasn’t that confident to play,” Bezhanishvili said after Illinois beat Rutgers. “Now, my teammates give me confidence. All of them give me confidence like, ‘Giorgi, you’ve got it. Let’s go.’ My teammates are huge with that. I just want to thank them. That’s my new family here."

Bezhanishvili quickly endeared himself to Illinois fans, too. The feeling was mutual. Especially after Bezhanishvili helped Illinois upset Michigan State 79-74 on Feb. 5 at State Farm Center, where the native of Georgia was given a flag of his home country moments after the significant win.

"Somebody gave it to me from the Orange Krush," Bezhanishvili said. "I really believe we have top five fans in the country. Orange Krush, they're just unbelievable. Somebody had the flag in their hand, and they came all the way up to me and gave me the flag. It was just an unbelievable feeling. I represent my country, the country of Georgia, so it was a great feeling for me."