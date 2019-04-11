Holyfield will visit Illinois

Photo by: Michael Wyke/AP Stephen F. Austin forward TJ Holyfield (22) looks for a way between Southeastern Louisiana guard Keith Charleston (24) and guard Marlain Veal (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southland Conference's Men's Basketball Tournament Championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

CHAMPAIGN — T.J. Holyfield was an unranked recruit when he signed with Stephen F. Austin and Brad Underwood in the 2015 class out of Elev8 Sports Academy in Delray Beach, Fla. Now, the 6-foot-8, 227-pound forward is on the graduate transfer market drawing interest from nearly every major conference.

Holyfield cut his list to a top five Thursday afternoon including Illinois and announced he would visit all of his top teams. Miami, Oregon, Kansas and NCAA runners-up Texas Tech also made the cut.

Holyfield sat out the 2018-19 season with a shoulder injury, opening the door to spend his final season of eligibilty as a graduate transfer. He averaged 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 53.4 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from three-point range and 75.3 percent at the free throw line in his first three seasons with the Lumberjacks. Holyfield's best season was his junior year when he put up 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game with a 55/41/75 shooting slash.