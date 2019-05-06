Illini softball sweeps Purdue

URBANA — Sweeping the weekend series seemed a given goal for the Illinois softball team, considering numerous seniors would remember it as the final one of their regular-season careers on their home field.

But how the Illini finished off the Boilermakers in Sunday’s series finale at Eichelberger Field?

Now, that’s just having fun.

Illinois earned a 12-4 victory over Purdue to complete the Senior Weekend sweep, scoring at least two runs in four of five innings to cap the regular season in dominant fashion.

Senior Kiana Sherlund led the celebration for the Illini (31-22, 9-14 Big Ten) with a 2-for-2 outing at the plate that included a double, home run, three runs and two RBI, while redshirt senior Carly Thomas had two hits in addition to plating two runs against the Boilermakers (30-26, 6-17).

Annie Fleming, another redshirt senior, added four runs, three walks and a hit, while senior Veronica Ruelius smacked a three-run homer.

Illinois and its victorious seniors, though, will have to be ready for postseason action, which begins for the ninth-seeded Illini at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 8 seed Nebraska in the first round of the Big Ten tournament in Bloomington, Ind.