Higgs in transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois freshman Anthony Higgs has added his name to the transfer portal a men's basketball team spokesman confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward did not play during the 2018-19 season after needing foot surgery not long after arriving on campus. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

"In regard to the news I will be transferring from Illinois I would like to say that I had a great experience despite the circumstances I was under," Higgs said in a tweet. "I learned a tremendous amount about the game of basketball but more importantly I became a better person.

"This move was just what was best for both me and the University. I am extremely appreciative of the coaching staff as well as the managers and my teammates. U of I will always hold a special place with me."

Higgs was one of eight newcomers on the Illinois roster this past season, which was necessitated by serious roster turnover following Illini coach Brad Underwood's first season. Illinois lost six players last offseason, with Michael Finke, Te'Jon Lucas, Mark Smith and Greg Eboigbodin transferring, Leron Black opting to turn pro and Matic Vesel returning to his native Slovenia.

The Illini have experienced far less roster churn this offseason following a 12-21 finish to the 2018-19 campaign. Higgs is the first player to express his intent to leave, and the Baltimore native will have four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in what will be his lone season in Champaign.

Higgs' departure opens a second scholarship for the 2019 class. Illinois currently has signed only four-star center Kofi Cockburn. Three-star power forward Bernard Kouma committed last month but has yet to sign, with the spring signing period set to end May 15.

The Illini are pursuing graduate transfer forward TJ Holyfield and have also hosted junior college guard Tomas Woldetensae for a visit in the last month. Illinois missed out on three-star 2019 forward Olivier Robinson-Nkamhoua, who committed to Tennessee on Tuesday morning.