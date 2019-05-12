Rank 'em: Top 10 Illini targets not on EYBL circuit

While beat writer SCOTT RICHEY spent his weekend in the Indianapolis suburbs covering the Nike EYBL, other shoe brand leagues have players Illinois is interested in signing. The 10 best: 1. Jalen Suggs, Grassroots Sizzle (UAA)

Lovie Smith should be interested in Suggs, too, given UI's quarterback woes. As a point guard, he's averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

2. Max Christie, Illinois Wolves (UAA)

Rolling Meadows product, a top 10 2021 recruit nationally, is the Wolves' leading scorer (16.7 ppg) and rebounder (5.1 rpg) so far this spring.

3. Walker Kessler, Game Elite (adidas)

Big man from Georgia is ranked as high as 12th in 2020 class and playing like it so far this spring averaging 19 points and 8.5 rebounds in limited action.

4. Kyree Walker, Dream Vision (adidas)

Five-star wing is team's second-leading scorer (15.4 ppg) behind Makur Maker while also teaming with fellow UI targets Isaiah Cottrell and Coleman Hawkins.

5. Chet Holmgren, Grassroots Sizzle (UAA)

Minneapolis native and 7-footer is UAA's blocks leader by a wide margin, swatting 5.8 per game, while also averaging 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

6. Andre Curbelo, New York Jayhawks (adidas)

Same program that gave Illinois Giorgi Bezhanishvili could deliver again with Curbelo, who's averaging 16.8 points, six assists and 4.3 rebounds this spring.

7. Jalen Bridges, Wildcats Select (adidas)

Newest Illini offer put reclassifying rumors to rest and will stay in 2020 class despite breakout spring (17.7 points, three rebounds and 2.1 assists per game).

8. Jayden Stone, Team Carroll (adidas)

Future Sunrise Christian Academy guard (via Australia and Alabama) had a pair of 20-point outings and is putting up 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

9. Matthew Murrell, Team Thad (UAA)

The one thing the Memphis native does the best is score. The four-star guard is a regular in double figures and ranks 10th in the UAA in scoring (15.7 ppg).

10. Khristian Lander, Indiana Elite (adidas)

The top 15 point guard in the Class of 2021 has been steady through two Gauntlet weekends averaging 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.