Trending in the wrong direction: May 12, 2019

Court problems

The trials in the pay-to-play college basketball scandal are complete. The sport's dirty laundry was certainly aired by Christian Dawkins and others, but the legal proceedings didn't deliver a death blow. Might Mark Emmert and the NCAA?

Transfer losers

It's tough to be a low- or mid-major program in the transfer era. Develop a player? Wave goodbye. Like first-year Presbyterian coach Quinton Ferrell did to freshman scoring leader Adam Flagler, who's headed to Baylor to play for Scott Drew.

Slight tumble

The final 247Sports ranking update wasn't as kind to future Oklahoma State guard Marcus Watson. The top 100 prospect out of Buford, Ga., dropped 26 spots to No. 77 in the 2019 class, but he's still the Cowboys' top recruit for coach Mike Boynton.