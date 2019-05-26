Rank 'Em: 10 teams who gained big through the transfer market

Photo by: Nam Y. Huh/AP Carsen Edwards from Purdue, speaks with the media at the NBA draft basketball combine day one in Chicago, Thursday, May 16, 2019.

These 10 teams have landed a key piece or two through the transfer market:

1. North Carolina

Both Charleston Southern guard Christian Keeling and William & Mary wing Justin Pierce fill a need. Keeling is a scorer in the backcourt, while Pierce's versatility means he can impact multiple positions.

2. Purdue

What do you do when your top two scoring guards either leave early for the pros (Carsen Edwards) or graduate (Ryan Cline)? Bring in another one. High Point grad transfer Jahaad Proctor could provide instant offense.

3. Nebraska

Surprise! Most of Nebraska's 2019-20 roster will be brand new. In the play-right-away category, new coach Fred Hoiberg landed a solid option at guard (FGCU's Haanif Cheatham) and a good shooting big man (Seattle's Matej Kavas).

4. Texas Tech

Chris Beard has a rotation to rebuild after taking Tech to the national title game. The No. 15 2019 recruiting class helps. So do the additions of grad transfers TJ Holyfield (Stephen F. Austin) and Chris Clarke (Virginia Tech).

5. Arkansas

Again, to the surprise of no one, new coach Eric Musselman has tapped into the transfer market. Isaiah Moss (Iowa) and Jeantal Cylla (UNCW) will help immediately.

6. Providence

Ed Cooley found both his point guard of the present (UMass grad Luwane Pipkins) and the future (Saint Joseph's freshman Jared Bynum).

7. Gonzaga

The Bulldogs shored up their backcourt by landing a healthy Admon Gilder after he missed all of last year at Texas A&M.

8. Kentucky

A grad transfer worked out well in 2018-19 for the Wildcats in Reid Travis. That gives Nate Sestina a guide after averaging career highs in points (15.8 ppg) and rebounds (8.5 rpg) last year at Bucknell.

9. Boise State

While Oregon transfer Abu Kigab will be eligible come late December, Emmanuel Akot (Arizona), Marcus Shaver Jr. (Portland) and Mladen Armus (East Tennessee State) all have to sit.

10. DePaul

The Blue Demons are actually stacking highly-ranked talent, but they won't get Carte'Are Gordon (Saint Louis) until the second semester and Charlie Moore (Kansas) until the 2020-21 season.