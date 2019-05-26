Off the bench: Ranking the Big Ten's head coaches

Photo by: David Zalubowski/AP In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Howard has agreed to a five-year deal to take over as Michigan men's basketball coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, May 22, 2019, because the announcement had not been made.

With Juwan Howard the newest coach in the Big Ten at Michigan, we rate the 14 league coaches:

1. Tom Izzo

Dean of Big Ten coaches has 606 career wins at Michigan State and arguably gets more out of his less talented teams.

2. Matt Painter

Only reigning NCAA champ Virginia has a better major conference record than Purdue in the last three years.

3. Fred Hoiberg

Things didn't work out for the new Nebraska coach in the NBA. At Iowa State? The "Mayor of Ames" had 115 wins in five seasons.

4. Chris Holtmann

Holtmann turned an average Ohio State team on paper into 45 wins the past two seasons while adding a top-15 2019 class.

5. Greg Gard

Wisconsin's success is all about scheme and system, and Gard has maintained it with three 20-win seasons in his four years.

6. Mark Turgeon

Turgeon gets dragged by a portion of the Maryland fan base, but he's led the Terrapins to four of the last five NCAA tournaments.

7. Archie Miller

Indiana's coach was one of the more hyped hires in 2017, but the Hoosiers aren't winning at the same clip his Dayton teams did.

8. Fran McCaffery

McCaffery got Iowa back to the NCAA tourney this past season, but the second round proved to be the same stumbling block.

9. Brad Underwood

The potential is there for Illinois in 2019-20, but the results so far haven't matched what Underwood had at previous stops.

10. Richard Pitino

Pitino won 25 games in his first season at Minnesota and hasn't hit that mark again in the five seasons since.

11. Juwan Howard

Known for his defensive acumen and player development, Howard still hasn't coached a college game.

12. Steve Pikiell

Rutgers doesn't have much of a hoops history, but the Scarlet Knights keep improving with Pikiell.

13. Pat Chambers

Eight seasons later, and Penn State still can't seem to get over the hump with an NCAA tourney berth.

14. Chris Collins

Northwestern's 2017 NCAA tournament appearance is beginning to look more like an anomaly.