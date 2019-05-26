Off the bench: Ranking the Big Ten's head coaches
With Juwan Howard the newest coach in the Big Ten at Michigan, we rate the 14 league coaches:
1. Tom Izzo
Dean of Big Ten coaches has 606 career wins at Michigan State and arguably gets more out of his less talented teams.
2. Matt Painter
Only reigning NCAA champ Virginia has a better major conference record than Purdue in the last three years.
3. Fred Hoiberg
Things didn't work out for the new Nebraska coach in the NBA. At Iowa State? The "Mayor of Ames" had 115 wins in five seasons.
4. Chris Holtmann
Holtmann turned an average Ohio State team on paper into 45 wins the past two seasons while adding a top-15 2019 class.
5. Greg Gard
Wisconsin's success is all about scheme and system, and Gard has maintained it with three 20-win seasons in his four years.
6. Mark Turgeon
Turgeon gets dragged by a portion of the Maryland fan base, but he's led the Terrapins to four of the last five NCAA tournaments.
7. Archie Miller
Indiana's coach was one of the more hyped hires in 2017, but the Hoosiers aren't winning at the same clip his Dayton teams did.
8. Fran McCaffery
McCaffery got Iowa back to the NCAA tourney this past season, but the second round proved to be the same stumbling block.
9. Brad Underwood
The potential is there for Illinois in 2019-20, but the results so far haven't matched what Underwood had at previous stops.
10. Richard Pitino
Pitino won 25 games in his first season at Minnesota and hasn't hit that mark again in the five seasons since.
11. Juwan Howard
Known for his defensive acumen and player development, Howard still hasn't coached a college game.
12. Steve Pikiell
Rutgers doesn't have much of a hoops history, but the Scarlet Knights keep improving with Pikiell.
13. Pat Chambers
Eight seasons later, and Penn State still can't seem to get over the hump with an NCAA tourney berth.
14. Chris Collins
Northwestern's 2017 NCAA tournament appearance is beginning to look more like an anomaly.
