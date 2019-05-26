Trending in the right direction: May 26, 2019

Photo by: Michael Dwyer/AP In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Providence head coach Ed Cooley reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette in Providence, R.I. Providence President Rev. Brian Shanley announced Tuesday, May 21, 2019, that Cooley has agreed to a multiyear contract extension to remain with the Friars and withdrawn his name from consideration for the top job at Michigan.

These movers-and-shakers in the college basketball world had themselves a good week. Our college basketball writer explains why:

The Howard effect

The Wolverines got their "Michigan Man" in Juwan Howard. Now, what does it mean? How Howard recruits is most intriguing. Will it mean more McDonald's All-Americans headed to Ann Arbor? And will he be able to win if he gets them?

Staying put

Michigan's good news doubled as good news for Providence — as in Friars' coach Ed Cooley didn't get the job. A strong contender to replace John Beilein, Cooley instead got a multi-year contract extension and, one would assume, a raise.

Not sleepless in Seattle

Mike Hopkins left Syracuse for Washington when it became pretty clear Jim Boeheim wasn't particularly close to retiring. It's worked out for the Huskies, who just added their second five-star 2019 big man this week in Jaden McDaniels.