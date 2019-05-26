Trending in the wrong direction: May 26, 2019

Photo by: Tony Dejak/AP Iowa's Jordan Bohannon drives against Cincinnati in the second half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019.

These movers-and-shakers in the college basketball world had themselves a bad week. Our college basketball writer explains why:

Hip checked

That Joe Wieskamp will return for his sophomore season didn't exactly counter the hard truth facing Iowa heading into 2019-20. As in, point guard Jordan Bohannon could miss the entire season after this week's hip surgery.

Ducks departing

Tough times in Eugene continue. Kenny Wooten opting to stay in the NBA draft even if he's not a projected pick — joining Bol Bol and Louis King — makes for seven departed players from last year's somewhat surprising Sweet 16 team.

Blue in the bluegrass state

Don't feel bad for John Calipari. He still has the No. 2 2019 recruiting class headed to Kentucky. But missing out on Jaden McDaniels and RJ Hampton in the same week stings even for a blue blood built almost squarely on five-star talents.