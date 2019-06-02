Tate | Illini project for mid-tier Big Ten, but could reach NCAA level

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Illinois will get a better sense of how last year’s breakout star Giorgi Bezhanishvili and newcomer Kofi Cockburn will mesh together on the court when the Illini travel to Italy for a tour of games in August.

A season of the bubble is the projection for the 2019-20 Big Ten basketball campaign.

The conference won't slip to the level of 2014, when only four quintets enjoyed the season-ending shootout, but it won't be as uplifting as last March when eight league members made the 68-team NCAA tournament field.

This has been an offseason of extreme instability, and overall slippage.

Take Nebraska as an example. The Cornhuskers ousted their head coach (Tim Miles), graduated their top three scorers, saw Isaiah Roby turn pro, had five subs transfer out before new coach Fred Hoiberg settled in, landed Delano Banton from Western Kentucky, added two graduate transfers and junior pickup Cam Mack and retained two of three recruits who had committed to Miles. You tell me.

And Rutgers. In a stunning development, top scorer and rebounder Eugene Omoruyi (13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds) pulled out for parts unknown, just as high-scoring Corey Sanders did the previous year. This winter could mark the 29th consecutive year for Rutgers to miss the NCAA tourney.

Trending up

OK, so how does the Big Ten, as a whole, stack up amid this new epidemic of "transferitis" and pro fever (one Top 5 prep, R.J. Hampton, chose $$$ and a pro team in New Zealand over the classroom)?

Even with big Nick Ward leaving, Michigan State again tops the lineup, and projects as a national contender with All-America playmaker Cassius Winston running the show and returnees Joshua Langford, Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry in the mix.

Two critical pullouts from the draft means that Ohio State and Maryland have their on-court leaders back, and casts them high in the projected standings.

Lifting Ohio State, center Kaleb Wesson elected to return, joining incoming forward E.J. Liddell in a deep Buckeye front line. Terrapin guard Anthony Cowan's return offset the decision of lanky Bruno Fernando to leave, casting fast-developing sophomore Jalen Smith in Fernando's role.

And then there's Penn State, which surprisingly lost 11.6 points per game scorer Rasir Bolton to the transfer market (Iowa State) but welcomed back superb forward Lamar Stevens from draft considerations, and he'll pair with rugged center Mike Watkins up front. It was Unhappy Valley last year when Tony Carr left early, but they're Happy again with Stevens in the fold.

Trending down

So Illinois, with its major components returning and 6-foot-11 Kofi Cockburn joining the ranks, faces tough sledding even before we consider two program-strong winners: Wisconsin (must make-do without Ethan Happ) and Purdue (minus Carsen Edwards while adding High Point scorer Jahaad Proctor).

But the bottom of the Big Ten, as we saw with Nebraska and Rutgers, won't be as deep and treacherous as it was last season. Check it out:

Michigan: You can't lose your all-time coach (John Beilein) and three early departures in Jordan Poole, Ignas Brazdeikis and Charles Matthews, and expect to contend.

Indiana: Justin Smith, Aljami Durham and Devonte Green pulled out of a draft that they should never have entered, but the Hoosiers may be headed for more disappointment (they were 8-12 in league play) without their 1-2 punch of Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan.

Iowa: Multi-year regulars Tyler Cook and Isaiah Moss jumped ship, and three-point deadeye Jordan Bohannon is dealing with a hip injury that has put his senior season in jeopardy.

Minnesota: Double-double veteran Jordan Murphy graduated and versatile Amir Coffey turned pro, leaving coach Richard Pitino holding the bag.

Northwestern: If the Wildcats don't finish 14th among the 14, it'll be an accomplishment.

Closer to home

Where does Illinois fit?

At this point, Brad Underwood's third team falls somewhere in the middle as the coach uses an August Italian tour to determine whether Cockburn and last year's freshman standout, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, can play together offensively ... and defensively. At worst, they could alternate and provide Illinois with long-missing inside depth at a foul-prone position.

With no new wings, it falls on upcoming sophomores Tevian Jones and Alan Griffin to step out of backup roles in a mature way. Just as this is expected (by Illini fans) of those two, so it is expected of 20 or 30 other Big Ten plebes and returnees of their particular stripe.

Some will blossom. Others will not. Illinois needs Jones/Griffin to be among the league's select few who, unmentioned previously in this column, become front-line performers. If they do, an eight-man UI rotation with guards Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Andres Feliz and Da'Monte Williams should reach NCAA tournament level ... with a bonus if Kipper Nichols emerges or Samba Kane or Bernard Kouma contributes.

