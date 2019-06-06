Illini get Miami in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois basketball has a rather brief, but notable history with Miami. The Illini and Hurricanes have played just three times in series history and only twice in the last half century. Illinois will get an opportunity to even the series at two games apiece in this year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a home game against Miami set for Monday, Dec. 2 at State Farm Center.

Both Illinois and Miami are coming off sub-.500 seasons in 2018-19. The Illini set a program record for losses in their 12-21 campaign, but return four of five starters and eight of their top 10 scorers. That includes the top three scorers in sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu (13.8 points per game), junior guard Trent Frazier (13.7 ppg) and sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (12.5 ppg).

Miami posted a 14-18 record in 2018-19. It was the first losing season for Jim Larranaga with the Hurricanes and his first as a coach since his 1991-92 Bowling Green team went 14-15. The Hurricanes have to replace three senior starters from last year's team, but 5-foot-7 guard Chris Lykes returns as Miami's leading scorer after averaging 16.2 points last season.

Illinois played in Coral Gables, Fla., on Dec. 2, 2014, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, with Miami coming away with a 70-61 victory. The most notable showdown between the two teams, of course, came in the second round of the 2013 NCAA tournament. A deflected ball out of bounds that should have gone the Illini's way late in the game instead went to the Hurricanes, who ultimately won 63-59 in Austin, Texas. The "Illinois rule" was implemented the next season to allow for instant replay in the final 2 minutes to determine possession on such plays.

Illinois' only win against the Hurricanes came on Dec. 28, 1968 at Miami in an 86-76 victory. It was part of a 10-game winning streak for the Illini in the 1968-69 season.

The Illinois-Miami matchup is one of two games on the first day of this year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Clemson also plays at Minnesota on Dec. 2. The rest of the schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Florida State at Indiana

Iowa at Syracuse

Michigan at Louisville

Duke at Michigan State

Northwestern at Boston College

Rutgers at Pitt

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Notre Dame at Maryland

Nebraska at Georgia Tech

Ohio State at North Carolina

Wake Forest at Penn State

Virginia at Purdue

Wisconsin at N.C. State

