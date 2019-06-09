Getting the national take: June 9, 2019

Photo by: Jeff Roberson/AP Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) drives against Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Last week we asked our AP Top 25 voter to project some potential stars of the 2019-20 season. This week, a couple of his fellow voters chime in:

John Bohnenkamp

Next year's Big Ten Player of the Year is?

Michigan State's Cassius Winston is back after being player of the year last season. He might not just be the conference player of the year, he could very easily be the national player of the year.

Which incoming Big Ten freshman might have the biggest impact?

I really like Ohio State's recruiting class with E.J. Liddell and D.J. Carton. But Illinois' additions of Kofi Cockburn and Bernard Kouma might be the most intriguing.

Craig Meyer, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

What do you consider the top conference?

Overall, I think it's the ACC. Duke and North Carolina are two of the top five programs of all-time, Louisville and Syracuse are just outside that top tier of the sport, and there are a handful of others that are among the top 25-30 ever: Virginia, NC State and Notre Dame, to say nothing of programs like Georgia Tech, Pitt and Wake Forest that have had runs among the sport's elite in the past 30 years. If we're talking for next year, I'll go with the Big Ten, which is going to have the preseason No. 1 team in Michigan State, but has a lot of depth and talent beyond the Spartans.

Where's the best venue to see a game?

My experience as a reporter makes me naturally biased toward the ACC since that's the league the school I cover is in, but based on all the ones I've been to for a game, I'll say Cameron Indoor Stadium. It lives up to the billing and more, cramped and outdated as it is. My next choice would be Madison Square Garden for the Big East tournament. There's simply nothing like it. Hinkle Fieldhouse and Assembly Hall (Indiana's Assembly Hall, that is) would be up there, but I've only been inside them, not for a game. Others I like a lot: John Paul Jones Arena (Virginia), KFC Yum Center (Louisville), Rupp Arena (Kentucky), UD Arena (Dayton).